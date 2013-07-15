Sam's Mechanical Announces Reconditioning Services

Narvon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The best way to drive down the cost of new equipment is to take care of the existing equipment, so you do not have to buy new tools as often. This is especially true when it comes to extremely expensive equipment such as tow motors and other construction or moving equipment. For years Sam’s Mechanical has been a leading source of new and rented machines for construction and warehouse purposes, but they are pleased to announce that they are extending their services to include reconditioning of older machines.



In these tough economic times many forklift dealers are trying to push customers to buy new machines on credit terms that will prove to be very costly in the long run. Sam’s Mechanical understands that not every customer can afford new forklifts or tow motors, and many of the machines that the customer already has only need a little work. With their reconditioning service, Sam’s Mechanical will save construction and warehouse companies thousands of dollars in machine costs.



By bringing an older machine into Sam’s Mechanical for reconditioning service, the technicians will do their best to make the machine work they way that it did when it first rolled out of the factory. The service includes lubing the moving parts and checking the motor to make sure that it is firing correctly. This kind of service also makes the machine safer to operate, because there is little chance that there will be an unexpected failure that will cause catastrophic damage. Often a reconditioning service can add years to the life of a piece of equipment and help businesses avoid the high costs of buying new tools.



Sam’s Mechanical is one of the area’s leading forklift dealers, and the expansion of their services to include reconditioning of older machines will put Sam’s Mechanical in a position to dominate the market for years to come.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.samsmechanical.com or call (888) 442-9330.