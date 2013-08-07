Sam's Mechanical Service Now Offering on-Site Maintenance

Narvon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Equipment is expensive to buy, and business owners need to get the most from the equipment that they have already spent money on. The proper maintenance of equipment will extend the life of that equipment and allow business owners to get the most utility for the money they spend. Unlike other forklift dealers, Sam’s Mechanical provides the support and service that their customers need to keep the forklifts and tow motors working properly. Sam’s Mechanical is proud to announce that they are able to offer on-site maintenance for forklifts and tow motors .



Since 1996, Sam’s Mechanical has been one of the leading forklift dealers in Pennsylvania, providing the best products and services to customers. For years Sam’s Mechanical focused on the sale of new forklifts and tow motors, but over time the business has expanded to include rentals and service. Sam’s Mechanical is now the most comprehensive forklift dealer.



With their new on-site service, Sam’s Mechanical is able to help business owners save time and money on their forklift expenses. Over time forklifts and tow motors need to have their hydraulics and tires checked, or else they will not work properly. Being forced to take the forklift to a repair shop is a waste of time that could better be spent working on other things. The on-site service eliminates the need for travel and waiting for the job to be done. Now the business owner can continue to use the forklift until the repair team arrives and completes the work.



With their fleet of on-site repair trucks, Sam’s Mechanical is able to provide the maintenance that business owners need to keep their business running smoothly. As one of the leading forklift dealers, Sam’s Mechanical has built a reputation of selling the best products and providing exemplary service to their customers. The addition of the on-site maintenance service makes Sam’s Mechanical the go to choice for all forklift needs.



