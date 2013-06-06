Sam's Story: Washington Author, Amy D. Crusan-Kramer, Publishes Book One of Compelling 'The Skylar Trilogy'

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- While thousands of coming-of-age stories both entertain and empower readers from all walks of life, few are inspired by actual people and events. In her powerful new series, ‘The Skylar Trilogy’, Amy D. Crusan-Kramer calls on the influence of the widowed mother, grandmother and aunts that raised her into the confident woman she is today.



‘Sam’s Story: Book One’ introduces readers to a captivating cast of characters who have each taken their cue from the author’s own inspirational life story.



Synopsis:



In this captivating saga, Samantha Skylar experiences undying passion and endures one horrific act of brutality that sweeps her into the arms of the second most powerful man in the country. Samantha’s journey takes her from the poverty and close-minded attitudes of a tiny, coal-mining town in West Virginia, to the estate of one of Atlanta’s oldest and wealthiest families. This epic trilogy follows Samantha from the age of 14 to 40.



Book One opens in 1978. Sam is fourteen and living in Boone County, West Virginia, a place that isn't accepting of Roe v. Wade or the Equal Rights Amendment. Sam is different; she knows it and her doting grandmother knows it. Neither of them is content with the idea of her ending up the way her sisters did: married to a coal miner and raising another generation of miners and downtrodden women. As the beneficiary of her grandma's love, Sam absorbed her progressive outlook and beliefs, which caused her to question the status quo.



Of course, being different isn't a good thing in a small conservative town, both Sam and her grandmother discover that in the cruelest way possible. Tragedy strikes and we're given a glimpse of the strength that lies within Samantha and how she deals with adversity. The first book follows Sam to Atlanta and chronicles her first four turbulent months in her new city.



As the author explains, the series is extremely close to home.



“Sam’s journey is full of elements that are empowering to women. I was raised by a widowed mother with help from an incredible grandmother and two aunts. In their own way, each of them was an amazing example for me of a strong woman,” says Crusan-Kramer.



Continuing, “The longer I wrote, the more this story became a love story, of sorts, to those beloved women in my life.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews which average an impressive five stars.



“If you're looking for a book that will make you laugh, cry, and be curious about what will happen next all while growing to know the characters as if they're your own family and friends - then this is a must read! I could not put this down. Hours would go by as I had to keep reading to find out where Sam's next adventure would take her,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another was equally as impressed, adding, “I was right there with Sam during her journey, and I never wanted the journey to end. I cannot wait to see what happens with Sam in the next book!”



With the series’ next book currently in the works, readers are chomping at the bit to join Sam for the next chapter of her incredible life.



Until then, 'Sam's Story' is available from Amazon:



About the Author: Amy D. Crusan-Kramer

Amy was born and raised in Washington State. She was introduced to her love of books by her mother and grandmother. These two strong women played an integral role in Amy's life and making her the woman she has become. In 2000, Amy traveled to the state of Georgia, where she discovered the home of her heart. Since 2000, she has made many cross-country journeys to explore her adopted state. Currently, Amy resides in Western Washington. Her mother and two dogs live with her.