Samsky Brings Tax Law and Estate Planning Expertise to Ventura County Law Firm

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2011 -- Scott B. Samsky, a former managing partner with a large Ventura County law firm, has joined Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP. He comes to the Ventura County-based firm as a partner in its Estate Planning, Trusts and Probate, and Taxation groups. Samsky’s primary areas of practice include estate planning, tax planning, multi-generational planning and business succession planning. His areas of expertise include individual, corporate and partnership income taxation, and estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer taxation.



“Scott has earned an excellent reputation in Ventura County and beyond as an expert in estate planning and income tax planning. His extensive knowledge of the intricacies of the complex and ever-changing estate tax laws and his leadership skills make Scott a true asset for our firm and clients,” noted Michael Velthoen, managing partner of Ferguson Case Orr Paterson.



Samsky sat for and passed all four parts of the CPA exam in 1978 while earning a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Minnesota.



Samsky received his law degree from the University of California at Los Angeles and was admitted to the bar in California, the United States District Court, Central District of California, and the United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, in 1981. In 1983, he was admitted to the United States Tax Court.



Founded in 1982, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP is a full-service law firm offering efficient solutions and advocacy for individuals and business clients. FCOP’s lawyers work in 14 specialized practice groups to provide personal attention to clients in Ventura County and throughout California. For more information about Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, visit http://www.fcoplaw.com or call (805) 659-6800.