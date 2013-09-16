Samson Moving and Storage Provides Outstanding Moving Service in New York and New Jersey

Broadway, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Relocating businesses are offered premium advantage over choosing just any mover in their vicinity. Samson Moving and Storage proves that they are the industry giant in the moving service industry by offering storage facilities for long term or temporary basis, which is fit for companies that are not only moving to another location, but also looking to change business size.



Samson Moving and Storage offers additional support to commercial establishments and house moving clients by not only offering transportation and storage, but also intelligent solutions to make moving smart. The company can provide demolition services that comply with city building codes. They also offer to move large furniture such as cabinets and shelves with the contents intact and safe within them, making rearranging easier later. They also specialize in office arrangements and they can assist in companies that would need to move entire cubicles without disfiguring its orientation.



Any type of moving service they provide is customized to fit the demands of their clients, which makes them the choice professional mover in New Jersey and New York. They are known for paying detailed attention to all items and furniture that they need to move, which also makes them the ideal company to tap when moving precious and antique items such as artworks and porcelain. As their services are designed to be hassle-free, they even provide free quotes and low prices to all customers that avail their services.



Their storage facilities are fully equipped to contain all equipment, paperwork, and other items, which clients cannot move right away into their new location, and the locations are placed strategically for easy retrieval. These centrally located facilities are also guaranteed safe with 24/7 remote surveillance, fire, and theft security.



For more information about Samson Moving and Storage, you may contact them directly at their website.