Samson Moving Provides Discounted Moving and Storage Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The ultimate solution to moving and storage problems for families and businesses is now being offered by Samson Moving through its improved services at discounted prices. Samson Moving is a reputable moving service provider in New York City, where its main headquarters is located, and in the adjacent tri-state area for more than 30 years. Its name built by giving excellent services has consistently been improved to what it currently is.



The company is currently offering 20% discount for all office relocations with free supplies like storage boxes. It also offers lowered prices for two- and three-mover contracts with a minimum of four hours of operation. For all storage clients, a month will be given free of charge as well.



The company handles all possessions possible for moving, be it furniture, appliances or rare and sensitive collection pieces, or industrial-level properties like machines, business equipment and even motorboats. Its services are ideal for museums, businesses and residential properties that are in need of relocation or house moving anywhere in the country. Samson Moving is also a long-distance moving specialist that can handle as far as international shipments halfway around the globe.



Since 1983, the company has already been providing high-quality services rendered by its team of well-trained customer service specialists and coordinators, moving staffs and truck drivers. Samson Moving is also proud of its unparalleled facilities, tools and equipment. It has been granting satisfaction to demanding customers from all classes and business sizes.



Samson Moving continues to best out other long distance movers in the area because of its storage facilities that are guaranteed locked with advance security systems and trained personnel. Its storage facility is also ensured the highest privacy to keep possessions intact and safe.



A satellite office of Samson Moving is also located in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.



For more discount announcements, customers are advised to check Samson Moving’s website.