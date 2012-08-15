Samson Web Design Ltd. Now Offering a Year of Free Hosting to UK Businesses

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Samson Web Design Ltd. proudly introduces a totally free hosting service offering 12 months of free hosting for UK-based businesses. The affordable web design company offers high-quality web design services as well as search engine marketing and optimisation to businesses throughout the UK.



For the last five years, Samson Web Design Ltd. has been offering free web service to help their customers get their new websites off to a successful start. Now, as UK businesses tighten their belts, Samson Web Design is once again doing their part to help by offering one year of free hosting to any UK business with a website. “We thought this would be a great way to help UK businesses that already have a website, to help ease one of those ongoing business costs during these tough economic times,” said Samson Web Design Ltd. Managing Director, Lee Samson.



The offer of free website hosting for UK businesses is open to all UK businesses with either a static website (HTML/CSS), ecommerce store based on an open source cart system or an open source content managed website. The free hosting offer gives clients up to 1GB of webspace, MySQL databases, up to 10 mailboxes with 400MB storage each, and webmail access to their mailboxes online.



Hosting can be on Windows or Linux servers and includes weekly site and database backups, full FTP access and a control panel to administer the webspace. At the end of the 12 free months, clients receive an invoice for £100+vat so they can renew their hosting at an incredibly competitive rate. “While the offer is limited to a maximum of one website per business, we can arrange discounted hosting for additional sites,” said Lee Samson.



Samson Web Design Ltd. is known for designing uncluttered yet dynamic websites with a host of freebies like free hosting, content management and search engine optimisation in as little as a week. Their Start-up Packages include a search engine optimised website plus everything from logo and letterheads to business cards and all the tools a new business needs to get their image right. Samson Web Design has unparalleled experience building bespoke websites with more complex website applications that are database driven.



Samson Web Design Ltd. has created over 50 full featured and effective ecommerce stores in the last 2 years for clients. The ecommerce design specialists can cater to budgets under £1000 as well as high-end stores that are capable of handling 10 or 10,000 products and grow with the business. Every bespoke ecommerce store they build is designed from the ground up to be unique for each business. Their SEO services ensure page 1 rankings within 3-6 months using ethical Google friendly techniques. For more information, please visit http://www.samsonwebdesign.co.uk/free-hosting/



About Samson Web Design Ltd

