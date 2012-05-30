SamsonWebDesign.co.uk Strengthen Position by Cutting Prices

Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Web design is a difficult field requiring a great deal of specialized knowledge to efficiently create and manage a website from concept through to execution and maintenance.



Samson Web Design are a company based in Sussex, UK, and offer affordable web design to guarantee the very best quality build and delivery without breaking the bank.



Their website is a sleek, bright introduction to the company mission statement, using stylized iconography to easily delineate the multifarious disciplines they work in, from business and ecommerce to web development and search engines.



The clean and easy web design also features a dynamic content gallery with a portfolio of past work on a wide range of different sites for a plethora of different purposes.



Samson Web Design also take customer care very seriously, and throw up a welcoming chat-box that allows visitors to the site to instantly communicate live with a sales representative, recreating the same kind of service you might get from walking into a high-street store, from the comfort of your home or office.



The company has just had its fifth birthday, and to celebrate, they’re taking arms against the global recession by slashing the price of their ecommerce websites down from £1200 to as little as £700. The deal comes with at least a year’s free hosting, meaning all the start up costs are taken care of in one easy to buy, easy to operate package, ready just two days after an order is placed. If consumers aren’t sure which of the packages on offer they require, a free consultation can be done over the phone to discuss the options in detail. Full details are also provided in a list of key bullet points and descriptions beneath the summary.



“The move was designed to get people hooked on entrepreneurialism on the web. A lot of people want to be their own boss but get intimidated by the start-up process and never get their wheels spinning. By designing these ecommerce websites we’re pretty much providing a starter kit for the business leaders of tomorrow- and we’ve slashed our prices so that in these difficult economic times, we can encourage people to take control of their own futures, and start the economic recovery.”



About Samson Web Design

Samson Web Design offer a full range of web design and development services to small and medium business. Established as a Limited company for over 5 years with over 15 years experience in the web design industry. For more information visit http://www.samsonwebdesign.co.uk