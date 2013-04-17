Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Lunches Its Flagship New Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S4

Bhubaneswar, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The much awaited next Samsung flagship device the Samsung Galaxy S4 is finally here. The phone promises most of the expected features and then some more what other Smartphone in the Smartphone segment don't have.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. on 14th March 2013 announced the fourth generation Galaxy S Smartphone, the Galaxy S4. Packed full of innovative features and with a super sleek design, the Galaxy S4 is designed to bring your world together.



There were some notable hardware improvements in the device and some new additions in software features. These features will definitely make Galaxy S4, one of the most advanced and feature rich smart phone.



High-end Android Smartphones are becoming very similar in terms of the specs they are packing. It’s obvious to see that a Smartphone’s features are now as important to potential buyers as specs. Samsung has always made a big deal about equipping its flagship phone with excellent new features, and the Galaxy S4 is no different.



The Samsung Galaxy S4 redefines the way you live; it understands the value of relationships; it believes in the importance of effortless experience, making your life easy and hassle-free; and, it empowers your life, and can even help you take care of your well-being.



New Hardware Features included:



- 5 inch full HD Super AMOLED screen. Resolution of 1920×1080. PPI ~441 is much

- 1.9 GHz Quad-core Snapdragon processor/1.6 GHz Octa-core Exynos 5410 processor depending on the region.

- 2 GB of RAM, and 16/32/64 GB internal storage options (expandable up to 64 GB via a MicroSD card)

- 13 MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera.

- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

- GPS/GLONASS

- NFC

- Bluetooth 4.0

- IR

- MHL 2.0 – Mobile High-Definition Link allows connecting mobile phones, tablets and other portable electronic devices to high-definition television and audio-receivers. 2600 mAh battery

- 130 grams weight and 136.6 x 69.8 x 7.9 mm dimensions.



New Software Features included:



- Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean-latest android O.S.

- Samsung Smart Pause: so you can control the screen using your eyes

- Air Gestures – Galaxy S4 uses a sensor that lets you move your hands left or right without actually touching the screen to switch between multiple websites, photos and songs.

- Multi-lingual voice recognition – The S-translator application can be used to translate from one language to another. It supports languages like Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese. It also has a better voice-recognition application than Siri.

- Group Play: means you can enjoy music, photos and games with those around you, without requiring a Wi-Fi AP or cellular signal.

- S-Health software: empowers your life by keeping you up-to-date with health and wellbeing information through a range of accessories



To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S4 visit the Website “www.samsunggalaxys4.net.in “



About The Website “www.samsunggalaxys4.net.in”

This site is all about Samsung Galaxy S4. Here you can find everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S4. It’s full specifications, technical reviews & lots more images cum videos about Samsung Galaxy S4.



Please contact,



Manoj Kumar

mk4ever77@gmail.com,

Bhubaneswar, India,

www.samsunggalaxys4.net.in