Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 Is Coming to AT&T on 23rd

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 is coming to AT&T on the 23rd of August, this Friday. This 6.3-inch smartphone is now regarded as the biggest phone while the smallest tablet available on the market. This “phablet” has been released in European and Russian market in May, and has been expected by the United States for long.



Samsung Galaxy Mega, which now owns the biggest screen, will coming to AT&T on this Friday. This smartphone will be sold at $150 for a 2-year contract. The Samsung is now the biggest Android smartphone producers all over the world, and the smartphones it produced has been popular all over the world. Many iPhone users tend to Samsung smartphones because they can hardly see any hope of the large-screen iPhone. Transferring files from iPhone to Android devices is not hard, so those iPhone users don’t hesitate to make changes. Samsung Galaxy S4, which is the flagship of Samsung smartphone, only owns a 5-inch screen, so this Galaxy Mega 6.3 will be sure to bring the US users a big surprise.



The Samsung Mega 6.3 has a 6.3-inch screen with the resolution of 1280*728 (233 ppi), and it runs with the Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2 OS, and the CPU is the dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400. The RAM of this Samsung Mega 6.3 is 1.5GB, the internal memory of this smartphone is 16GB (8GB version available) and the phone supports the MicroSD card expansion up to 64GB. The Samsung Galaxy 6.3 will have three colors for you to choose, white, black and plum purple. Also, the Samsung Mega 6.3 will support the 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connection.



AT&T will start to sell the Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 on Friday for $150 with a 2-year contract. The Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 will also be available on Sprint and Cellular, while the release date and price are still mysterious with those carriers.



The Samsung Technology also offers a 5.8-inch smartphone alongside with the Samsung Mega 6.3, named Samsung Galaxy Mega 5.8. This Samsung Mega 5.8 will also be available on AT&T on the 23rd of August, and the features of this smart phone are just the same as the Mega 6.3. This Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 has many functions which can be found on Samsung Galaxy S4 and Note 2, but this 6.3-inch smartphone is cheaper.



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Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.