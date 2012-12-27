Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Deals Review & Price Comparison Announced via Find My Price Comparison Platform

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- According to the company a regular buyer looks for a tablet that has apps, a fast processor and a good screen quality. But there is a segment of buyers also interested in buying a tablet that delivers time-saving perks for a premium price.



www.FindMyPrice.net has identified Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 as one of the premium tablets that pertains to a user’s need for multitasking.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 is a large screen tablet that runs on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (or higher). It also features a speedy 1.4 GHz Samsung Tablet Processor with 2GB RAM that gives users a lean experience when using different apps at the same time.



The 10-inch tablet makes multitasking easier thanks to the split-screen function, that allows users to run as much as six apps at the same time, each of them being assigned a square on the screen.



Reviews for Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 noted the 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen which when used with the integrated S Pen, it recognizes handwriting and can solve mathematical equations. The S Pen features pressure sensitivity sensors that allow drawing with different brushes, ranging from highlight to fine details, thick bold lines as well as free-flowing strokes.



Find My Price notes that “the handwriting-to-text ability is actually done sort of in ‘real time’”. The tablet also comes with a customized version of Adobe Photoshop Touch which gives users a hassle-free solution to edit photos on a tablet. Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 can also be turned into a control panel for other home electronics, as TVs, DVRs and home stereos.



Find My Price is one of the leading price comparison services today, striving to give buyers a reliable analysis of the electronics’ market. The team at Find My Price reviews new products and new deals, makes product comparisons based on what buyers are most interested in. The company delivers accurate product reviews by taking into account tech specs and brand name, price and potential user experience, apps, OS and processor speed, as well as battery life, screen quality and accessories.



This Christmas season, Find My Price has given the tablet market a particular focus, as online retailers released offers after offers. The reviews for tablets on Find My Price are unbiased and feature a product’s lowest price, best deal available, as well as tech specs, performance test results for internet connection, Wi-Fi and 4G download and upload speeds, battery life, HD video playback, audio and so on.



On Find My Price, buyers will find reviews for low-cost and premium tablets such as Coby Kyros, Amazon Kindle Fire HD, iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab and Samsung Galaxy Note as well as Microsoft Surface and Google Nexus 7.