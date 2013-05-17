Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- iSkin, a premium brand of fashion and technology lifestyle accessories, today announced the availability of the claro, a fusion of protection and clarity, which redefines the company’s commitment to good looking protection. The claro takes clear protection to the next level.



This unique dual-layer protective cover combines the clearness of a traditional hard case with the shock absorbing benefits of a soft case. Claro is scratch resistant and features a secure grip, marking the first of it’s kind for the Samsung Galaxy S4. Claro is the ideal case for any Samsung Galaxy S4 owner that longs for the clarity of a hard case but appreciates the benefits of a shock absorbing soft case.



The claro will retail for $29.99 USD and is available now. In addition to Ultra Clear for a pure look, claro is also offered in Carbon, a smoky grey and Diva, a clear vibrant pink.



Claro takes protection a step further by featuring embedded anti-microbial protection by Microban®, to inhibit the growth of fungus, odor and stain causing bacteria in the product.



About iSkin Inc.

iSkin Inc. is one of the world’s most trusted mobile accessory brands since its first advanced protective solution for the iPod® in 2002. Known for its cool, innovative designs and fashion-forward style, iSkin continues to be the leading mobile accessory brand. iSkin continues to focus on delivering the highest quality, innovative design and fashion-forward style in accessories for Apple®, BlackBerry® and Samsung®.



The iSkin word mark and logo are registered trademarks of iSkin Inc., registered in Canada, the United States and other countries. All Rights Reserved 2006-2013. Apple®, iPad® and iPad® mini are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names mentioned herein are registered trademarks of their respective companies.



