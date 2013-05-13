Samsung Galaxy S4 Features, Review & Comparison

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- The Samsung Galaxy S4 32GB model is now available on AT&T, offering users significantly more storage than the maligned 16GB Galaxy S4 which ships with about 8GB of free memory.



AT&T is now selling the Samsung Galaxy S4 32GB for $249 online and in stores, though only in the black finish at this time.



Samsung and U.S. carriers remain silent about the Galaxy S4 64GB model, but this is good news for users who plan to play high-end Android gamers and movies purchased from Google Play on the Galaxy S4.



Between the pre-installed software, which cuts the memory in half, and these limitations savvy shoppers will be better off buying the Samsung Galaxy S4 32GB rather than buying the 16GB and getting a Micro SD Card. After downloading a handful of games and an HD movie from Google, the 16GB Galaxy S4 from AT&T is almost out of storage.



Other carriers are not yet offering the Samsung Galaxy S4 32GB model. Verizon stated that it will not carry the 32GB Galaxy S4 model.



Users who typically play a lot of games or want to keep movies purchased on Google Play on the device should be sure to pick up the 32GB model. Thankfully photos can go to the Micro SD card and users who rip their own movies and side-load music can use the Micro SD card for storage.



Samsung also offers a 64GB Galaxy S4 model, but it is only available from select importers, and may never see an official U.S. release. Negri Electronics offers several unlocked Samsung Galaxy S4 64GB models for sale, but they are just shy of $900 and can't be purchased on a contract. The phones are only up for pre-order so far.



When it comes to Samsung smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S4 is currently the cream of the crop. However, it will have some serious in-house competition later on this year from Samsung's Galaxy Note series, specifically, from the Samsung Galaxy Note 3. With consumers likely setting their sights on both, it's now time to take a look at the most important things to know about their match up, prior to the launch of the Galaxy Note 3.



Earlier this year, Samsung announced the new Samsung Galaxy S4 after months of rumors, speculation and build up. Thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S3, the Galaxy S4 became one of the most anticipated devices of the year and perhaps, ever. And while it's still unclear if that will translate into huge sales, it's clear that the Samsung Galaxy S4 is one of the best smartphone options on the table at the moment.



Pairing a 5-inch 1080p display with a quad-core processor, slim design, and a 13MP camera, along with some powerful software, the Galaxy S4 is a force to be reckoned with. Given its high-powered specifications and its high-profile, the Samsung Galaxy S4 figures to remain a solid option for the next year or more.



What that means is that it's on a collision course with several devices, not named the HTC One. Rumors suggest that an iPhone 5S is on the way. That a Motorola X Phone is on the way. And that an in-house competitor is on the way.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is rumored to be out this year and when it does replace the Samsung Galaxy Note 2, as is expected, it will become a competitor to the Galaxy S4. And for good reason, it will likely be one of the top smartphones of the year.



It will certainly be a match up that consumers will be following closely and here now are the five things that we consider to be the most important to know about the match up before it arrives later in 2013.



