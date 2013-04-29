Samsung Galaxy S4 Released on EE

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The Samsung Galaxy S4 was released on the UK's only 4G network, EE, on the 26th April. Available in the usual shades of black and white, aka 'black mist' and 'white frost', the Galaxy S4 comes with an enormous array of new features. Ones of note include Smart Scroll - allowing you to scroll through a page when your eyes reach the bottom, and Air Gestures, allowing you to swipe the screen without actually touching it.



The Galaxy S4 also packs a punch in the specs department, with a huge 5 inch screen, a 1.9 GHz quad-core processor as well as a 13 megapixel camera with auto focus.



Galaxy S4 Deals On EE



The Galaxy S4 on EE is available with various pay monthly contracts, directly from the 4G enabled network. Browsing over at their current crop of deals, what is arguably their best contract will set you back £41 a month over 24 months, with a one-off charge of £79.99 for the phone. This contract comes with monthly unlimited calls and texts, as well as 1 GB of super-fast data allowance.



Let's not forget, it's also worth taking a look at the independent retailer’s offerings for the S4 on EE. One from phones4u definitely caught our attention. You’ll get the same monthly allowance as the contract direct through EE mentioned above (unlimited calls and texts plus 1 GB data) for the same monthly cost of £41. The kicker is that you won’t have to stump up anything upfront, saving you £79.99 straight off the bat.



