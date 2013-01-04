Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 in-Depth Review Released by Find My Price

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- The 7-inch tablet market features a vast array of devices and brands, each with particular tech specs and entertainment options.



Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 is at the top, next to Google Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle on the list of most desirable devices this season.



According to www.FindMyPrice.net the 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 keeps most of the design in the first small tablet Samsung released. The plastic gray slab and the Power, Volume buttons and IR-port were kept on the right side of Galaxy Tab 2. However, design it is not what this tablet is all about, as Samsung and Google seem to have built this device around Android.



FindMyPrice.net report reveals that Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7-inch was first introduced in September 2010 at the IFA in Berlin and it soon proved to be a stable and responsive tablet that delivered a good example of Google Android’s performance. The small tablet runs on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (or higher) and a 1GHz dual-core processor with 1GB Ram that gives the device the juice needed to run multitasking without impeding the user’s experience.



At 7.6/4.8/0.41 inches, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 weighs 12.13 ounces and was designed to deliver fast multitasking, combining entertainment and functionality. The 7-inch tablet from Samsung has a fair price according to the company, as it delivers numerous perks for the $199 (Wi-Fi, 16GB version). The screen is a 1,024 by 600 pixel TFT LCD that can play high resolution files up to 1080p (as well as MPEG4, H.264 XviD and DivX).



The 7-inch tablet packs a 4,000mAh battery that lasted for 5 hours and 48 minutes in a performance test (video playback, Wi-Fi on, maximum screen brightness). There are two cameras available, a 2MP front-facing one and a 3MP rear-facing camera. The tablet connects to the Internet via an 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi (apart from Bluetooth 3.0 and DLNA connectivity as well as an IR port).



