Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Samsung Thales Co., Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Samsung Thales Co., Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Samsung Thales Co., Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Samsung Thales Co., Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Samsung Thales Co., Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Samsung Thales Co., Ltd. (Samsung Thales) is a designer and developer of digital defense technologies and systems. The company operates as a joint venture between Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd. (Samsung Techwin) and Thales. The company's product portfolio includes land command control systems; command, control and communication systems; radars; and naval combat management systems. It also offers avionics and electronic warfare systems, and future combat systems. Its future combat systems include stabilizer surveillance devices, stations for the remote control of multiple robots and WiBro based dog-horse wireless communication devices. In addition, Samsung Thales offers post-logistics support services to its clientele. Samsung Thales is headquartered in Gumi City, Kyongsangbuk-do, Republic of Korea.



Companies Mentioned



Samsung Thales Co., Ltd.



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