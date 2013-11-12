New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- UN55F6300 is the latest smart TV from electronics giant Samsung to hit the stores recently. This television is mainly aimed at those who are planning to buy a TV that comes with better refresh rates and high picture quality. One my refer Weekly Price Deals to know more about the advantages and disadvantages that comes with this TV. Orders can be placed through Amazon where one can avail some fascinating discounts. Not only that, Amazon shall be delivering the TV in time as well so that the customer can enjoy their holiday season in style with their friends and family.



Samsung UN55F6300 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2013 is offering great discounts on this amazing TV that packs in a brilliant 1080p picture quality, web streaming, DTS sound 5.1, 240Hz Clear Motion Rate and 120Hz of refresh rate. The control panel of this TV is quite user- friendly. TV programs, web content and music videos stored in other devices can be accessed easily. Social networking sites and videos- on- demand can be accessed effortlessly as well. This TV can turn out to be a great multitasking device as well as its clean interface offers a great browsing facility. Content can be shared easily with this smart TV and that too across a wide range of devices, including music player and smartphone. Content that is coming on the television can be viewed on the smartphone and similarly the content available on the smartphone can be viewed on Samsung UN55F6300's large screen as well.



The TV comes with a universal remote which can be used to operate different kinds of gadgets. Samsung UN55F6300's dual core processor allows its viewers to enjoy high quality videos and true colour reproduction with ease. Also the smart experience gets upped by getting access to numerous social networking sites and blogs in a smooth manner. But with all such features, the Samsung UN55F6300 has some party poopers as well. The model doesn't come with the microdimming facility which is offered in higher versions. Also, an initial fine tuning is required so that great quality videos and games can be enjoyed efficiently.



Now the product seems definitely attractive and we are sure that your hands are itching to add this stunner to your wall cabinet. But buying this TV on its MRP might be an expensive proposition. One may use this deal on Amazon to get great discounts and buy the TV at the lowest price in the current market. In order to know more about this product and how one could avail this offer, customers may visit Weekly Price Deals.



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