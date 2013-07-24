SamsungRefrigeratorPro.com Compares Top Smart Fridges and Offers How-to Guides

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Smart fridges are one of the coolest examples of new technology enhancing everyday life. Today, more and more consumers are choosing to upgrade to smart fridges in their homes. Smart fridges feature a wide range of technological advantages, including everything from customizable water filtration to built-in cooking apps.



A website called SamsungRefrigeratorPro.com wants to help visitors avoid any confusion when dealing with their Samsung refrigerators. At SamsungRefrigeratorPro.com, visitors can compare some of the top Samsung refrigerators available today, while existing Samsung fridge owners can learn how to get more out of their latest purchase with a number of different ‘how-to’ guides.



The website’s homepage is the best place for prospective fridge owners to start. The homepage explains the different styles and designs of Samsung refrigerators available today, including all of the following models:



-French door

-Side by side

-Bottom Freezer



Furthermore, buyers also have to consider whether or not they need unique features, such as:



-Apps

-Twin Cooling Plus

-LED lighting

-Three way shelving



A spokesperson for SamsungRefrigeratorPro.com explains how visitors can sort through all of these qualities to find the best refrigerator for their needs:



“Our site’s goal is to simplify the shopping process for Samsung refrigerators. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by new technology when shopping for smart fridges, and we genuinely want to help visitors find the best fridge for their unique needs. Some people will enjoy and use apps on their fridge, for example, while others will find apps to be an unnecessary add-on. No matter what someone’s unique needs may be, we’ll try to help them find the perfect fridge for their needs.”



After reading through the fridge comparison information at the SamsungRefrigeratorPro.com homepage, visitors can continue onto specific fridge reviews. The website categorizes its reviews into sections based on fridge price, size, and style. Most Samsung Refrigerators cost between $1,500 to $2,500 and feature approximately 24 cubic feet of room inside.



Visitors who know exactly which fridge they’re interested in can also simply click on that fridge from the menu:



“We’ve reviewed a number of specific Samsung Refrigerator models on our site. Each review features a detailed description of the unique features of that fridge as well as the experience that previous customers have had with the product.”



Samsung Refrigerators tend to have several important qualities in common. Most models have door alarms for when the doors stay open longer than two minutes, for example, as well as state-of-the-art cooling systems, high-quality blue LED lighting arrays, and more. Many models are also prized for their Samsung refrigerator water filter systems. Those interested in learning more about specific Samsung refrigerator models can visit SamsungRefrigeratorPro.com today.



