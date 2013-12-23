Samsungs OLED Display Technology and Patent Market Research Report Analysis, 2010 - 2013: Worldwide Business Survey

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- With its edge in development and mass production of OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) displays, Samsung has launched several OLED-based products including Galaxy S4, Galaxy Round, and 55-inch curved OLED TV. This report outlines technology trends and deployment highlights of Samsung in OLED during the period 2010 - 2013, providing insight on the future of Samsung either in OLED TVs, flexible OLED, OLED lighting, or white OLED. The patent pool, core technologies and advantages of Samsung in OLED are also pinpointed in this report.



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Table of Contents



1.Technology Development

1.1 Background

1.2 Paper Presentation

1.3 OLED Display Products Showecased

1.3.1 Display Size

1.3.2. Application Type

1.3.3 Display Feature



2.Patent Mining

2.1 Patent Search Procedure

2.1.1 Selecting a Patent Database

2.1.2 Identifying Search Keywords

2.2 Results of Patent Mining

2.2.1 Text Mining

2.2.2. Data Mining



3 Patent Index



4 Tracking and Observing Highlights

4.1 Display Technology Type

4.2 Application Type

4.3 Patent Technology Type



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Appendix



Table 1 Samsung\'s Annually Presented OLED Papers and Technology Involved in SID 2010 - 2013

Table 2 Samsung\'s OLED Patents and Technology Involved

Table 3 Samsung\'s Top 10 OLED Patent Overview

Table 4 Samsung\'s Popular OLED Patent Overview



Figure 1 Samsung\'s OLED Papers Presented at SID 2010 - 2013 by Display Technology Share

Figure 2 Samsung OLED Display Products Showcased at SID 2010 - 2013 by Size Share

Figure 3 Samsung\'s OLED Displays Showcased at SID 2010 - 2013 by Application Share

Figure 4 Samsung OLED Display Products Showcased at SID 2010 - 2013 by Display Feature

Figure 5 Samsung\'s OLED Display Patents by Sector Share

Figure 6 Samsung\'s OLED Display Patents by Field Share



Latest Reports:



Gum, Mints and Breath Fresheners - US - December 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/visitor-attractions-uk-december-2013



The vast majority of category participants turn to its offerings for breath freshening, and half of users do so to get a bad taste out of their mouth. This is a strong indication that product marketing would do well to promote the ability of products to meet these primary needs.



Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Recent declines cancel category growth

Figure 1: Total US retail sales and forecast of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, at current prices, 2008-18

Market segmentation

Breath fresheners see strong growth as gum falters

Figure 2: US retail sales of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013

Innovation

Lackluster innovation strains growth potential

Figure 3: Gum, mint, and breath freshener launches, by launch type, 2009-13*

Leading companies

Mars makes up half of sales, Hershey makes strong gains

Figure 4: MULO sales of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013

The consumer

Gum experiences significant usage drop by age

Figure 5: Personal purchase, by age, October 2013

Breath freshening leads reasons for use

Figure 6: Top five reasons for use, October 2013

What we think



Issues and Insights



What are consumers looking for in the category?

Issues

Insight: Breath freshening should be prioritized, other functionality important

How can the category stem sales losses?

Issues

Insight: Keep products top of mind, fill consumer need

What role do retailers play in category sales?

Issue

Insight: Product placement is key, discounts can incentivize trial



Trend Applications



Trend: The Big Issue

Trend: Mood to Order

Mintel Futures: East Meets West



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Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Recent declines cancel category growth

Sales of gum, mints, and breath fresheners

Figure 7: Total US retail sales and forecast of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, at current prices, 2008-18



Competitive Context



Key points

Oral care and other breath fresheners can challenge category

Oral care products are standard for dental care

Figure 10: Mouthwash/dental rinse, by age, May 2012-June 2013

Gum, mints, and breath fresheners offer convenience, added protection

Breath freshening qualities seen in other products



Segment Performance



Key points

Breath fresheners see strong growth as gum falters

Figure 11: Total US retail sales of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013

Sugarless gum sees overall declines

US retail sales and forecast of sugarless gum

Figure 12: US retail sales and forecast of sugarless gum, at current prices, 2008-18

Regular gum sees largest losses of the category

US retail sales and forecast of regular gum

Figure 13: Total US retail sales and forecast of regular gum, at current prices, 2008-18

Breath fresheners breathe life into category

US retail sales and forecast of breath fresheners

Figure 14: Total US retail sales and forecast of breath fresheners, at current prices, 2008-18

Plain mint sales grow 8% from 2008-13, stagnation forecast

US retail sales and forecast of plain mints

Figure 15: Total US retail sales and forecast of plain mints, at current prices, 2008-18



Visitor Attractions - UK - December 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/visitor-attractions-uk-december-2013



Multi-user touch tables and touch screens are increasingly being used by attractions to increase engagement now that consumers have become familiar with the concept of manipulating content on a touch screen to zoom in, zoom out or move it around.



Table of Content



Introduction



Definitions

Market sizing methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Trends in visits to UK visitor attractions, 2008-18

Market drivers

Figure 2: Trends in numbers of domestic* vs overseas holiday trips taken, 2008-12

Companies, brands and innovation

Figure 3: Leading attraction operators and organisations, by visitor numbers, 2012

The consumer

Two thirds have visited an attraction in the past year

Figure 4: Types of attraction visited in past 12 months, October 2013

Two in five look for deals before deciding where to visit

Figure 5: Attitudes towards visitor attractions, October 2013

People prepared to travel from afar to visit a theme park

Figure 6: Theme park catchment areas, October 2013

Altruism Towers?

Figure 7: Attitudes towards theme parks, October 2013

What we think



Issues in the Market



Where can attraction operators develop new revenue streams?

How can operators increase engagement among visitors?

What opportunities lie in consumers’ increasing desire for personalisation?

How can operators make the UK weather work for them?



Trend Application



Trend: Make it Mine

Trend: Edutainment

Mintel Futures: East Meets West



Market Drivers



Key points

Small decrease in UK domestic tourism

Figure 8: Trends in numbers of domestic* vs overseas holiday trips taken, 2008-12

Overall number of visits to the UK continue to increase

Figure 9: Number of visits to the UK by overseas residents, by purpose of visit, 2008 - 2012

Beneficial exchange rate of Sterling against euro and Dollar

Figure 10: Sterling exchange rates, January 2008-October 2013

Figure 11: Trends in numbers of overseas holiday visitors to the UK, by area of residence, 2008-12

Strong year for Northern Ireland’s international tourism

Figure 12: Holiday visits to the UK, by region, 2011 and 2012

Interest in Edinburgh declines as Glasgow appeal grows

Figure 13: Top ten holiday destinations for overseas visitors to the UK, 2011 and 2012

New visa policy may see increase in tourists from China

Heritage attractions prove most popular with overseas tourists

Figure 14: UK attractions, by country, October 2013

2012 proved to be wettest summer in 100 years

Figure 15: UK rainfall trends, 2007-12

Recent fuel price fluctuations could affect holiday planning

Figure 16: UK average petrol prices, January 2010-November 2013

Further cuts to arts and culture funding

Unequal distribution of culture funding

Hospitality and tourism receive 12% funding cut

UK economy showing signs of recovery

Figure 17: Trends in UK GDP, by quarter, Q1 2008-Q2 2013

Incomes continue to be squeezed

Figure 18: Trends in inflation and average weekly earnings, January 2008-October 2013

Growth in mobile device ownership creates opportunities for growth

Figure 19: Trends in device ownership levels, September 2012-September 2013



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Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Technology continues to open up possibilities

Apple iBeacon

Touch tables and screens

VR and mid-air gestures also have potential

New attractions and exhibits

Rose revived

Zoo goes all exotic

Tate Britain revitalised

New exhibition for Natural History Museum

Snow joke

Making attractions into multi-use venues



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Visits bounce back after lacklustre 2012

Figure 20: Trends in visits to UK visitor attractions, 2008-18

Forecast

Figure 21: Forecasts visits to UK attractions, 2008-18



Segment Performance



Key points

Growth for all, but Northern Ireland stars

Figure 22: Trends in visits* to UK visitor attractions, by country 2008-12

Historic properties and gardens see strongest growth

Figure 23: Trends in visits to visitor attractions in England, by segment* 2008-12

Free vs paid

Domestic vs overseas



Market Share



Key points

National Trust attracts most visitors

Figure 24: Leading attraction operators and organisations, by visitor numbers, 2012

London leads the way with paid attraction visits

Figure 25: Top ten* pay-for-entry attractions in England, by visitor numbers, 2011-12

Capital’s museums dominate free visits

Figure 26: Top ten free visitor attractions in England, by visitor numbers, 2011-12

Merlin heads theme parks market

Figure 27: Turnover of leading UK theme parks, 2010-12

Figure 28: Visitor numbers for leading UK theme parks, 2010-12



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