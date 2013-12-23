Samsungs OLED Display Technology and Patent Market Research Report Analysis, 2010 - 2013: Worldwide Business Survey

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Samsungs OLED Display Technology and Patent Analysis, 2010 - 2013” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- With its edge in development and mass production of OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) displays, Samsung has launched several OLED-based products including Galaxy S4, Galaxy Round, and 55-inch curved OLED TV. This report outlines technology trends and deployment highlights of Samsung in OLED during the period 2010 - 2013, providing insight on the future of Samsung either in OLED TVs, flexible OLED, OLED lighting, or white OLED. The patent pool, core technologies and advantages of Samsung in OLED are also pinpointed in this report.
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Table of Contents
1.Technology Development
1.1 Background
1.2 Paper Presentation
1.3 OLED Display Products Showecased
1.3.1 Display Size
1.3.2. Application Type
1.3.3 Display Feature
2.Patent Mining
2.1 Patent Search Procedure
2.1.1 Selecting a Patent Database
2.1.2 Identifying Search Keywords
2.2 Results of Patent Mining
2.2.1 Text Mining
2.2.2. Data Mining
3 Patent Index
4 Tracking and Observing Highlights
4.1 Display Technology Type
4.2 Application Type
4.3 Patent Technology Type
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Appendix
Table 1 Samsung\'s Annually Presented OLED Papers and Technology Involved in SID 2010 - 2013
Table 2 Samsung\'s OLED Patents and Technology Involved
Table 3 Samsung\'s Top 10 OLED Patent Overview
Table 4 Samsung\'s Popular OLED Patent Overview
Figure 1 Samsung\'s OLED Papers Presented at SID 2010 - 2013 by Display Technology Share
Figure 2 Samsung OLED Display Products Showcased at SID 2010 - 2013 by Size Share
Figure 3 Samsung\'s OLED Displays Showcased at SID 2010 - 2013 by Application Share
Figure 4 Samsung OLED Display Products Showcased at SID 2010 - 2013 by Display Feature
Figure 5 Samsung\'s OLED Display Patents by Sector Share
Figure 6 Samsung\'s OLED Display Patents by Field Share
Latest Reports:
Gum, Mints and Breath Fresheners - US - December 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/visitor-attractions-uk-december-2013
The vast majority of category participants turn to its offerings for breath freshening, and half of users do so to get a bad taste out of their mouth. This is a strong indication that product marketing would do well to promote the ability of products to meet these primary needs.
Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Recent declines cancel category growth
Figure 1: Total US retail sales and forecast of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, at current prices, 2008-18
Market segmentation
Breath fresheners see strong growth as gum falters
Figure 2: US retail sales of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013
Innovation
Lackluster innovation strains growth potential
Figure 3: Gum, mint, and breath freshener launches, by launch type, 2009-13*
Leading companies
Mars makes up half of sales, Hershey makes strong gains
Figure 4: MULO sales of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013
The consumer
Gum experiences significant usage drop by age
Figure 5: Personal purchase, by age, October 2013
Breath freshening leads reasons for use
Figure 6: Top five reasons for use, October 2013
What we think
Issues and Insights
What are consumers looking for in the category?
Issues
Insight: Breath freshening should be prioritized, other functionality important
How can the category stem sales losses?
Issues
Insight: Keep products top of mind, fill consumer need
What role do retailers play in category sales?
Issue
Insight: Product placement is key, discounts can incentivize trial
Trend Applications
Trend: The Big Issue
Trend: Mood to Order
Mintel Futures: East Meets West
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Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Recent declines cancel category growth
Sales of gum, mints, and breath fresheners
Figure 7: Total US retail sales and forecast of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, at current prices, 2008-18
Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18
Fan chart forecast
Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, at current prices, 2008-18
Competitive Context
Key points
Oral care and other breath fresheners can challenge category
Oral care products are standard for dental care
Figure 10: Mouthwash/dental rinse, by age, May 2012-June 2013
Gum, mints, and breath fresheners offer convenience, added protection
Breath freshening qualities seen in other products
Segment Performance
Key points
Breath fresheners see strong growth as gum falters
Figure 11: Total US retail sales of gum, mints, and breath fresheners, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013
Sugarless gum sees overall declines
US retail sales and forecast of sugarless gum
Figure 12: US retail sales and forecast of sugarless gum, at current prices, 2008-18
Regular gum sees largest losses of the category
US retail sales and forecast of regular gum
Figure 13: Total US retail sales and forecast of regular gum, at current prices, 2008-18
Breath fresheners breathe life into category
US retail sales and forecast of breath fresheners
Figure 14: Total US retail sales and forecast of breath fresheners, at current prices, 2008-18
Plain mint sales grow 8% from 2008-13, stagnation forecast
US retail sales and forecast of plain mints
Figure 15: Total US retail sales and forecast of plain mints, at current prices, 2008-18
Visitor Attractions - UK - December 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/visitor-attractions-uk-december-2013
Multi-user touch tables and touch screens are increasingly being used by attractions to increase engagement now that consumers have become familiar with the concept of manipulating content on a touch screen to zoom in, zoom out or move it around.
Table of Content
Introduction
Definitions
Market sizing methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Trends in visits to UK visitor attractions, 2008-18
Market drivers
Figure 2: Trends in numbers of domestic* vs overseas holiday trips taken, 2008-12
Companies, brands and innovation
Figure 3: Leading attraction operators and organisations, by visitor numbers, 2012
The consumer
Two thirds have visited an attraction in the past year
Figure 4: Types of attraction visited in past 12 months, October 2013
Two in five look for deals before deciding where to visit
Figure 5: Attitudes towards visitor attractions, October 2013
People prepared to travel from afar to visit a theme park
Figure 6: Theme park catchment areas, October 2013
Altruism Towers?
Figure 7: Attitudes towards theme parks, October 2013
What we think
Issues in the Market
Where can attraction operators develop new revenue streams?
How can operators increase engagement among visitors?
What opportunities lie in consumers’ increasing desire for personalisation?
How can operators make the UK weather work for them?
Trend Application
Trend: Make it Mine
Trend: Edutainment
Mintel Futures: East Meets West
Market Drivers
Key points
Small decrease in UK domestic tourism
Figure 8: Trends in numbers of domestic* vs overseas holiday trips taken, 2008-12
Overall number of visits to the UK continue to increase
Figure 9: Number of visits to the UK by overseas residents, by purpose of visit, 2008 - 2012
Beneficial exchange rate of Sterling against euro and Dollar
Figure 10: Sterling exchange rates, January 2008-October 2013
Figure 11: Trends in numbers of overseas holiday visitors to the UK, by area of residence, 2008-12
Strong year for Northern Ireland’s international tourism
Figure 12: Holiday visits to the UK, by region, 2011 and 2012
Interest in Edinburgh declines as Glasgow appeal grows
Figure 13: Top ten holiday destinations for overseas visitors to the UK, 2011 and 2012
New visa policy may see increase in tourists from China
Heritage attractions prove most popular with overseas tourists
Figure 14: UK attractions, by country, October 2013
2012 proved to be wettest summer in 100 years
Figure 15: UK rainfall trends, 2007-12
Recent fuel price fluctuations could affect holiday planning
Figure 16: UK average petrol prices, January 2010-November 2013
Further cuts to arts and culture funding
Unequal distribution of culture funding
Hospitality and tourism receive 12% funding cut
UK economy showing signs of recovery
Figure 17: Trends in UK GDP, by quarter, Q1 2008-Q2 2013
Incomes continue to be squeezed
Figure 18: Trends in inflation and average weekly earnings, January 2008-October 2013
Growth in mobile device ownership creates opportunities for growth
Figure 19: Trends in device ownership levels, September 2012-September 2013
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Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Technology continues to open up possibilities
Apple iBeacon
Touch tables and screens
VR and mid-air gestures also have potential
New attractions and exhibits
Rose revived
Zoo goes all exotic
Tate Britain revitalised
New exhibition for Natural History Museum
Snow joke
Making attractions into multi-use venues
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Visits bounce back after lacklustre 2012
Figure 20: Trends in visits to UK visitor attractions, 2008-18
Forecast
Figure 21: Forecasts visits to UK attractions, 2008-18
Segment Performance
Key points
Growth for all, but Northern Ireland stars
Figure 22: Trends in visits* to UK visitor attractions, by country 2008-12
Historic properties and gardens see strongest growth
Figure 23: Trends in visits to visitor attractions in England, by segment* 2008-12
Free vs paid
Domestic vs overseas
Market Share
Key points
National Trust attracts most visitors
Figure 24: Leading attraction operators and organisations, by visitor numbers, 2012
London leads the way with paid attraction visits
Figure 25: Top ten* pay-for-entry attractions in England, by visitor numbers, 2011-12
Capital’s museums dominate free visits
Figure 26: Top ten free visitor attractions in England, by visitor numbers, 2011-12
Merlin heads theme parks market
Figure 27: Turnover of leading UK theme parks, 2010-12
Figure 28: Visitor numbers for leading UK theme parks, 2010-12
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