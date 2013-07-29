Samurai Trading Academy Launches Day Trading Education Course

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Cody Hind, founder of Samurai Trading Academy, started day trading for the flexible schedule and financial freedom it could afford him. That was nearly a decade ago. Today, with a career as a successful day trader, he also runs a day trading education academy to help others achieve those same goals. After operating for months on a private, invitation-only basis, Samurai Trading Academy (STA) is now launching their day trading training course publicly to teach people how to successfully trade Emini S&P 500 futures so they too can become professional day traders.



The STA Training Program is appropriate for people at all skill levels -- from complete market novices to experienced veterans. The program combines a written curriculum, live market training, and ongoing mentorship. The STA Training Program has one goal for all its students – to turn them into consistently profitable day traders. To achieve this, each trader goes through the comprehensive three month program which covers all aspects of S&P 500 emini day trading including how to accurately read the market and identify trading setups, how to manage risk, and how to maximize profits.



“Since everyone has their own preferred method for learning I firmly believe that the best way to teach trading is by coming at the subject matter from all angles,” said Hind of STA’s approach. “This means written materials, video content, live market trading and training, and unlimited personal interaction with a mentor. With this multi-faceted method we can achieve an extremely high level of trader development in a relatively short period of time.”



The course begins with an extensive written curriculum that covers all aspects of Emini futures trading, from basic material such as market structure, momentum, and price action patterns, then progresses to more advanced concepts like optimal target setting and stop management. This is complemented by live market training multiple times per week and detailed review classes that cover any material the trader needs more detail on. Each live training and review is recorded and placed in the STA Video Archive, so students can access them any time. Perhaps the most valuable aspect of the STA day trading futures course is the one-on-one training time each trader gets with Cody Hind to improve their results week-to-week.



“Aspiring traders want a complete day trading course that includes everything they need to achieve profitability, including education, a time-tested trading system and personal coaching,” Hind added. “They’re also looking for a community of like-minded traders so they can continue to improve their skills with a group. STA’s program uniquely fills these needs and provides a day trading edge you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.”



