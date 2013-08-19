SamuraiInsoles.com Prepares for Fall 2013 Release of Foot Pain Curing Shoe Insoles

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Nobody likes walking around on sore feet. Unfortunately, when dealing with sports injuries or joint pain, sore feet may be impossible to avoid. Today, there are a number of foot pain treatment products designed to help anyone permanently alleviate their foot pain problems.



At SamuraiInsoles.com, visitors will find one such foot pain treatment product. Samurai Insoles offers a unique solution to foot pain problems: by slipping insoles into their shoes, Samurai Insole users can give their feet valuable arch support in order to cure back pain in a remarkably short period of time.



Samurai Insoles was founded by Dr. Tom Lembo, who explains why other shoe insoles often don’t cure foot pain:



“I created Samurai Insoles after noticing how ineffective many other insole products were at curing foot pain and back pain. In many cases, the insoles provided either too much support or too little. My insoles offer a comfortable medium ground that is designed to offer maximum relief from foot pain while also curing other ailments on the body - like back pain and poor posture. As a podiatrist, my goal is to help anyone solve their foot pain problems with an easy, affordable, and effective solution.”



Samurai Insoles can be ordered directly from the SamuraiInsoles.com website, where visitors can select insoles based on shoe size. Each set of insoles comes with two pads designed to slip comfortably into the shoe and provide instant relief. The insoles are currently in development and the first batch is gearing up for a shipment date of fall 2013.



Meanwhile, those who aren’t ready to order insoles today can sign up for a foot relief newsletter through the Samurai Insoles website. That newsletter will tell the individual when insoles in their size become available while also offering tips and tricks on curing foot pain.



In fact, the SamuraiInsoles.com website already features thousands of words of information about curing foot pain. This information can be found at the site’s regularly-updated blog, which features articles like:



- “How to Prevent Blood Clots on Long Flights”

- “Choosing a Walking Cane for a Senior”

- “7 Fitness Tips for Busy People”

- And more



All orders through SamuraiInsoles.com come with free shipping and insoles are expected to ship in fall 2013. Those interested in learning more about Dr. Lembo’s unique solution to foot pain can visit SamuraiInsoles.com today.



About SamuraiInsoles.com

SamuraiInsoles.com is a foot pain relief product that aims to solve foot pain and back pain problems among wearers. Samurai Insoles were designed by a podiatrist named Dr. Tom Lembo and are scheduled for release in fall 2013. For more information, please visit: http://www.samuraiinsoles.com