Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Samyang Comtech Co., Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Samyang Comtech Co., Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Samyang Comtech Co., Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Samyang Comtech Co., Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Samyang Comtech Co., Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Samyang Comtech Co., Ltd. (SCCL) is a provider of personal armor systems. The company designs, develops and manufactures ballistic helmets, anti-stab vests, ballistic vests and hard armor plates. It also offers a comprehensive range of vehicle, equipment, ship, glass products and others. The company's other key capabilities include aircraft repair and maintenance services, and manufacturing aircraft and helicopter parts. Its key customers include government agencies, Sikorsky, Boeing commercial and Bombardier commercial aircraft. The company carries out its manufacturing and marketing operations at its plants and offices located in Kyungnam, Kyungkido, Junbuk and Ausung city. SCCL is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.



Companies Mentioned



Samyang Comtech Co., Ltd.



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