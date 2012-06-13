San Antonio A/C Company Texas Air Masters Honors the Military, Police and Fire Departments and EMTs

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Summer is just about here, and across the San Antonio, Texas area, air conditioners are already getting a good workout keeping local homes and businesses cool and comfortable.



As most home and business owners know all-too-well, air conditioning units do break down on occasion—usually on one of the hottest days in July! When it’s over 100 degrees outside and the inside temperatures are rising quickly, it is imperative to find a local company that can come out right away to service the A/C system.



For over 20 years, the friendly staff at the San Antonio air conditioner repair company Texas Air Masters has provided fast and reliable service to customers throughout the entire area. The company specializes in residential service, repair and replacement and strives to offer the most outstanding customer service possible.



The owners and staff of the air conditioning San Antonio company also appreciate the hard work and dedication that is shown every day by local members of the military, EMTs and employees of the police and fire departments—many of whom brave hot conditions outside in order to help keep people safe.



To help honor and thank them, Texas Air Masters is offering a free A/C repair service call for anyone in the San Antonio area who works in one of these important professions.



For the rest of its customers, the AC San Antonio company features a budget-friendly $19 service call that is good at anytime, as well as a 100 percent guarantee on service.



“With the advances in technology, today's air conditioning systems require a better technician,” an article on the HVAC San Antonio area company’s website noted, adding that Texas Air Masters offers a “Unique Indoor Climate” approach when installing or servicing an air conditioning unit.



“Our team members not only have access to ‘State-Of-The-Art’ testing and diagnostic equipment, we are constantly being trained in advanced, cutting edge installation and system design techniques. This, along with our sincere commitment to providing you with a No-Risk way of doing business enables us to provide you with a higher caliber of air conditioning service!”



About Texas Air Masters

For over 20 years, Texas Air Masters has provided San Antonio area residents the best residential service, repair and replacement of air conditioning units. The staff is committed to giving every customer the best service possible, and features a $19 service call that is good anytime. The company is available 24/7 and also offers a 100 percent no-risk guarantee for its service. For more information, please visit http://www.texasairmasters.com