San Antonio Home Buyer Cash Rebate Available Through Nu Home Source Realty

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- As anyone who has ever bought a home knows quite well, the entire process can be extremely exciting. From meeting with a realtor and touring different houses to making an offer on a dream home and having it accepted, buying a house is usually a positive and memorable experience.



As most new home owners can also attest, buying a house can also be quite expensive. Closing costs, home and mortgage insurance and the promise of mortgage payments for years to come and other fees often take a pretty good chunk out of the home buyer’s savings.



The staff at Nu Home Source Realty in San Antonio, Texas, understands how overwhelming it can feel for new homeowners to pay out often tens of thousands of dollars at once. That is why the company is proud to offer a home buyers rebate program that gives clients who use one of its realtors a rebate worth 20 percent of the total commission amount.



Unlike other real estate companies that might just offer this type of rebate program to a certain number of customers, military families, or those who use a certain lender, the Nu Home Source Realty home buyer rebate in San Antonio Texas offer is available to everyone.



As an article on the company’s website, http://www.san-antonio-texas-homes-for-sale.com/, noted, buying a $200,000 home would result in a rebate of about $1,200.



“Nu Home Source Realty has all the information you need to help you locate your home in San Antonio Texas,” an article said, adding that the company’s realtors can show clients any home on the market and its real estate services are completely free.



“Whether you would like to purchase new homes, existing homes, or condos and townhomes in the city of San Antonio, we are here to guide you in finding the best real estate deals. Even home sellers can now relax as we can help you get the best price for your property.”



Using the website to view available properties is easy and enjoyable; home buyers are welcome to visit www.nhssanantonio.com at anytime and view the various featured and current listings. In addition to detailed information about the rebate program, the website also features in-depth and helpful articles about the San Antonio area, tips for first-time home buyers, and a blog filled with interesting posts about the Texas real estate market.



About Nu Home Source Realty

Nu Home Source Realty is one of the premier real estate companies in the San Antonio Area. We offer professional end-to-end real estate services in the areas of Pre-Existing Homes, Brand New Homes, Lease-Rental homes, Credit Repair and all other associated real estate services. For more information, please visit http://www.san-antonio-texas-homes-for-sale.com