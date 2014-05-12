San Antonio Portable Toilets Unveils New Potties for Special Events

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- When it comes to world events, portable toilets are the unsung heroes. While planning for an event, portable toilets are the last thought on any event organizers mind. The organizers tend to forfeit the quality if it requires them to reduce the expenses down.



These portable toilets arrangements are needed in events ranging from fundraiser event, official meetings, weddings, family gatherings to huge social events. These events which require complex details will be complete with portable toilets especially if it is held outdoors. So for this there is San Antonio portable toilets for rental services.



They offer the best in the industry in the region when it comes to portable toilet rentals. One of the advantages of hiring their toilet services is that they offer a reliable quality service at a very low price.



There is no need to worry about cleaning or maintenance of the portable toilets once they are hired as the company will handle this task. This although comes with service fees. The San Antonio portable toilets company’s main objective is customer satisfaction and so for this their employees go to the extra length of carrying the task beyond their call of duty to ensure everything is carried out as required by the customers. They are customer friendly and work to give its customers a great working experience each and every time.



Another benefit of hiring their services is that once the portable toilets are stationed at the venue, the company service will take care of all the arrangement that is required in a toilet. The user will find the portable toilet units are self contained with everything that a user will need taking from hand towels, hand sanitizers etc.



The San Antonio portable toilet rental also offers their services for more than a day. Once their service is hired, the company professionals will come periodically to service the toilet as long as it is stationed at the site. To find other details regarding San Antonio Portable Toilets please head to http://www.portabletoiletssanantoniotx.com



About San Antonio Portable Toilets

San Antonio Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering San Antonio. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

San Antonio, TX

Email: info@portabletoiletssanantoniotx.com

http://www.portabletoiletssanantoniotx.com