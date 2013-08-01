San Antonio's Medical Center District Gets New Office Center with Hi-Tech Meeting Rooms and Expanded Convenience Services for Mobile Professionals

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- American Shipping and Mailboxes (ASMB) has been providing reliable Shipping and Private Mailbox Services since 1984. In 2013, ASMB was acquired by new owners, with a vision to expand its services to provide its box holders with private tech enabled meeting rooms as well as offer basic office services geared at mobile professionals and small business owners.



The newly remodeled American Shipping and Mailboxes is conveniently located in San Antonio’s Medical Center district and is the first in other full service Office Centers planned by ASMB in key cities across the State of Texas. ASMB’s medical center location provides the following Services:



- Ability to receive or send Mail & packages - Mail handling and forwarding.

- Compare and Save from different Shipping Options from major shipping companies.

- Tools to effectively Host client meetings, workshops, product demos or training sessions.

- Copy/Print & Miscellaneous Services- High Volume Printing, Scanning/Fax/Notary

- Get assistance with basic office software/applications for your marketing materials.



“We are one of the few Private Mailbox service providers where clients have a physical address in addition to 24 x 7 access to their mail. We are perhaps one of the few virtual office centers in the city that is technology equipped, for mobile professionals and small business owners to meet clients either at our location or remotely via video or web conference. Our Hi-Tech Video/Web & Audio Enabled conference rooms are available up to 12 hours a day, 6 days a week. Clients have an option to choose from our standard or custom packages. Our goal is to provide quality services at great value to mobile professionals and other small business owners. If we can assist a thriving entrepreneur focus on building their business ideas, without the typical ramp up time and costs involved in acquiring, setting up and maintaining a physical office, then we have accomplished one of our key goals at ASMB”, says Mr. Richard Namme, one of the new ASMB owners and a Senior Business Analyst/ IT Solutions Consultant to Fortune US 100 companies.



For more information, please contact a member of management at 210-614-3743 or email at info@americanshippingsa.com