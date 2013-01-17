San Antonio's Nu Home Source Realty Launches New, Fully Mobile Website

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- San Antonio’s Nu Home Source Realty has just announced the launch of their new, upgraded website, NHSSanAntonio.com. The company’s new site is the first responsive design and tablet/mobile friendly website for real estate in the San Antonio area. With extensive search capabilities and a user-friendly platform, the site makes it easy for people to find the San Antonio realty that matches their exact needs and wishes.



Searching for San Antonio homes can be a very exhausting and sometimes frustrating process. From choosing the optimal location and locating a home with the desired features to negotiating home price and dealing with logistics, there are an endless array of steps and protocols necessary to reach the end goal of purchasing a home.



Nu Home Source Realty assists customers throughout the entire home buying experience. The company’s new advanced free San Antonio home search provides buyers with instantaneous access to all of the current real estate listings in the San Antonio MLS database.



Whether interested in purchasing a new home, an existing home or a condo, customers can search for their ideal property by using the site’s search engine and sorting by a variety of features. Sort options include: location, property type, price range, number of bathrooms and bedrooms, property size, year built, school district, days on the market, foreclosures, short sales and much more.



Mobile users can also use the company’s new fully mobile site to search for homes within a specified radius of their current location. This new feature is based on geo tracking a person’s cell phone to allow the site to provide customers with available listings in their exact area.



To get started looking for San Antonio real estate, people can sign up for a free membership account on the site.



According to Nu Home Source Realty, “Once you've become a registered member of our website, you can access full property listing details for all homes on the market in the San Antonio area. You can also save time on your next visit by saving your preferred search parameters and bookmarking your favorite homes.”



For more information or to utilize the luxury home finder in San Antonio’s new interactive site, visit http://www.nhssanantonio.com/



About Nu Home Source Realty

Nu Home Source Realty offers professional end-to-end real estate services in the areas of pre-existing homes, brand new homes, credit repair, mortgage and all other associated real estate services. The company has been in the San Antonio market for three years and is quickly gaining market share as a result of their top-notch services.