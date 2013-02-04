San Clemente Self Storage Offers Great New Deal to Customers

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- San Clemente Self Storage is offering a great new promotion for customers. For a short time only, renters will receive 15% off their new storage unit. In addition, customers will also receive the use of San Clemente Self Storage’s moving truck and driver – for free.



Anyone looking for storage units in San Clemente should consider the use of this San Clemente Self Storage, which has been around for 14 years now. San Clemente Self Storage is a 100,000 square foot modern, state-of-the-art storage facility that has over 700 storage units available for rental in the City of San Clemente. San Clemente Self Storage has great rates to start off with, but in addition, the company offers Military discounts, as well as boxes and moving supplies at up to 30% off of retail prices.



Many factors are important in determining the proper storage unit to choose, and San Clemente Self Storage has made themselves a great resource for those who are looking for a great local storage unit. Some things to keep in mind when trying to find a storage unit in San Clemente are: the size that is needed, how to save money with location, the security of the storage company, organization, access hours, and temperature changes. San Clemente Self Storage will help customers figure out the right unit for their storage needs with their Storage Unit Size Estimator. In addition, this San Clemente storage company is a step ahead of the game; they offer customers 7-day access to storage units via a computerized key pad gate entry system.



This awesome 15% off promotion won’t last long, so potential storage customers should be advised to act now to purchase a wonderfully priced storage unit in San Clemente. San Clemente Self Storage can be visited on line at http://www.sanclementeselfstorage.com/ , contacted via phone at 949.366.1133, or emailed at storagesc@yahoo.com