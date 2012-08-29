San Diego Area Hypnotherapist Now Expanding Hypnotherapy Services to Help Victims of Abuse

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Judie Keys C.C.H, of Healing Magic International is now expanding the services provided by her Life and Business Coaching practice to offer San Diego hypnotherapy services to victims and survivors of abuse.



Judie Keys C.C.H has been serving the San Diego community for over 20 years by providing life coaching, holistic counseling, hypnotherapy and Mind-Body-Spirit Connections to facilitate health and healing in the San Diego community. She specializes in helping people with Mind-Body-Spirit Healing by using innovative and leading-edge techniques while also helping individuals learn the secrets to personal and professional development through powerful life coaching, hypnotherapy, and holistic counseling sessions.



Whether a person has experienced being blocked, depressed, confused, lonely, angry, anxious, addicted, out of control, in crisis or even abused, Judie Keys offers quick, powerful and successful clinical hypnotherapy to empower anyone to escape the traps that are holding them back and to acquire the skills and tools that they need to move forward in life.



Victims of abuse and those who experience substance abuse are particularly susceptible to patterns of behavior that can hold them back from achieving their full potential in life. Keys specializes in using hypnosis to help men and women break free from the traumas and abuse of their past.



Sessions are available in her San Diego office, but for those who are too busy, distant or even shut in to visit her office, Keys removes traditional barriers to treatment and offers effective and convenient phone sessions for her counseling and hypnotherapy services. Being away from the San Diego area is no longer an obstacle to receiving hypnosis and other counseling services.



Affordable rates with sliding scales and payment schedules as well as convenient phone sessions are available that can help everyone with a wide variety of issues. Services include coaching that helps individuals create a new business, or take their business to the next level; assistance to resist temptations and stop unwanted addictions, including smoking, drugs, alcohol, food, sex, and other harmful habits; counseling to heal mental and physical pain holistically; hypnosis to obtain past life regressions and progressions; help to delete old baggage and limitations so that individuals can take control of their lives and reach their full career, academic, athletic or other potential.



Individuals that would like to learn more about San Diego hypnotherapy services should visit Judie Keys’ website at http://healingfromemotionalabuse.com/



About Judie Keys, C.C.H.

Judie Keys, C.C.H. of Healing Magic International is an established 20 year veteran life coach and hypnotherapist helping victims of abuse and others regain control of their lives with hypnosis and other counseling services.



Contact Information:

Judie Keys, C.C.H.

4295 Gesner Street, Suite 3C

San Diego, CA 92117-6663

Telephone: (858) 560-0557

Phone calls are welcome between

10 am - 7 pm Pacific Time / 7 Days including holidays

Email: Healerwoman@TheHealingTree.net

http://healingfromemotionalabuse.com/