Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- With the growing number of EMR implementations, specialists in EMR software are in high demand. As an EMR healthcare IT specialist, you’ll contribute to the advancement of healthcare technology at hospitals and clinics across the country. AS AN EMR SPECIALIST YOU WILL RECEIVE: Increased compensation opportunity, Flexible opportunities with job security, Immediate job placement, No 24 month employment agreement required. THIS PROGRAM IS PERFECT FOR: LPNs, RNs, Nurse Practitioners, and Clinical Staff, Physicians/Residents, Experienced and Credentialed EMR Specialists, Previously Certified EMR Implementation Specialists, Medical Professionals Who Want to Earn Additional Certifications. vocxy.com



For More Information Contact:

Concepcion Guzman

guzmanc777@gmail.com

Skype: conce777

813-400-7415



San Diego California Based Investor Concepcion Guzman with 'Vocxy' Consultation 'EMR' and Tampa Florida visited Baton Rouge Louisiana to Promote his New Certified Xocai Healthy Chocolate Technology for Weight Loss



mxicorp.com/xe/

mxicorp.com/custom/library/ingredients/xocaienergy_ing.pdf

mxicorp.com/products/beverages.php



Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Healthy Energy drink contains a free radical-fighting powerhouse: XoVita™



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



mxicorp.com/products/weightloss.php

mxicorp.com/shake/

mxicorp.com/custom/library/ingredients/shake_ing.pdf



The High-Antioxidant Meal Replacement Shake, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 50,000 per serving, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORAC) intake-and lose weight at the same time!



Eating a 50,000 plus Total ORACFN diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the X Protein Meal Shake into your daily diet. It's super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great.



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



With Xoçai, you will be eating at least 50,000 ORAC or more every day for the next 30 days (and you will want to continue longer). Remember, the ORAC measures how well components of food mop up the free radicals in the bloodstream. Eating 50,000 or more will significantly boost the antioxidant potency of your blood. This is one of those rare areas of nutrition where more truly is better.



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



An electronic medical record (EMR) is a computerized medical record created in an organization that delivers care, such as a hospital or physician's office. Electronic medical records tend to be a part of a local stand-alone health information system that allows storage, retrieval and modification of records. Paper-based records are still by far the most common method of recording patient information for most hospitals and practices in the U.S. The majority of doctors still find their ease of data entry and low cost hard to part with. However, as easy as they are for the doctor to record medical data at the point of care, they require a significant amount of storage space compared to digital records. In the United States, most states require physical records be held for a minimum of seven years. The costs of storage media, such as paper and film, per unit of information differ dramatically from that of electronic storage media. When paper records are stored in different locations, collating them to a single location for review by a health care provider is time consuming and complicated, whereas the process can be simplified with electronic records. This is particularly true in the case of person-centered records, which are impractical to maintain if not electronic (thus difficult to centralize or federate). en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electronic_medical_record



When paper-based records are required in multiple locations, copying, faxing, and transporting costs are significant compared to duplication and transfer of digital records. Because of these many "after-entry" benefits, federal and state governments, insurance companies and other large medical institutions are heavily promoting the adoption of electronic medical records. The US Congress included a formula of both incentives (up to $44,000 per physician under Medicare or up to $65,000 over six years, under Medicaid) and penalties (i.e. decreased Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for covered patients to doctors who fail to use EMRs by 2015) for EMR/EHR adoption versus continued use of paper records as part of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, enacted as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. One study estimates electronic medical records improve overall efficiency by 6% per year, and the monthly cost of an EMR may (depending on the cost of the EMR) be offset by the cost of only a few "unnecessary" tests or admissions. Jerome Groopman disputed these results, publicly asking "how such dramatic claims of cost-saving and quality improvement could be true". en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electronic_medical_record



However, the increased portability and accessibility of electronic medical records may also increase the ease with which they can be accessed and stolen by unauthorized persons or unscrupulous users versus paper medical records, as acknowledged by the increased security requirements for electronic medical records included in the Health Information and Accessibility Act and by large-scale breaches in confidential records reported by EMR users. Concerns about security contribute to the resistance shown to their widespread adoption. In contrast, EMRs can be continuously updated (within certain legal limitations). The ability to exchange records between different EMR systems would facilitate the co-ordination of health care delivery in non-affiliated health care facilities. In addition, data from an electronic system can be used anonymously for statistical reporting in matters such as quality improvement, resource management and public health communicable disease surveillance. In the United States, the CDC reported that the EMR adoption rate had steadily risen to 48.3 percent at the end of 2009. This is an increase over 2008, when only 38.4% of office-based physicians reported using fully or partially electronic medical record systems (EMR) in 2008. However, the same study found that only 20.4% of all physicians reported using a system described as minimally functional and including the following features: orders for prescriptions, orders for tests, viewing laboratory or imaging results, and clinical progress notes. As of 2012,72 percent of office physicians are using basic electronic medical records. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electronic_medical_record