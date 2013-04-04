San Diego Car Rental Offers Reasonable Rates to International Travelers

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Pacific Rent-A-Car is nothing unique in the car rental industry. In fact, they are much like many car rental facilities in and around San Diego. There is something, therefore, that must set them apart from the others.



“We are proud to have been in business since 1998, and we cater specifically to military, international visitors and air travelers,” said Roger Zakharia CEO of Pacific Rent-A-Car.



There is obviously something to their business, especially when you consider the fact many of their customers are repeat visitors. In fact, 70 percent of their business comes from repeat customers.



“We pride ourselves on being independently owned and operated so we can provide a level of service not seen at many chain stores. My staff has the ability to make it right to you, the valued customer, without the “strangle” of corporate rules and regulations,” Zakharia said.



Because Pacific Rent-A-Car is independent, they can rent to international visitors and customers who come to the San Diego area. Something many chain stores are not interested in doing.



“Most of my staff speaks a second language besides English, and a few are fluent in more than two languages. We will accept almost any license and we offer many benefits such as GPS, maps, phones and the like to make our international customers’ visit as safe and friendly as possible,” Zakharia said.



Besides international visitors, Pacific Rent-A-Car is proud to help our armed services men and women who come to the San Diego area with discounts and additional services like free GPS, maps and discounted deposits.



“We also rent vans, convertibles, scooters and limousines. We have plans to fit any budget and lifestyle,” Zakharia added.



