San Diego Collaborative Helps UCLA Professor with Class

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Members of the Collaborative Practice San Diego recently joined forces with a UCLA professor for a course about lawyers as peacemakers.



"Mediation, Lawyer as Peacemaker, Family Law Practice: A Non-Litigation Approach" was led by UCLA professor Forrest "Woody" Mosten. Collaborative members Elizabeth "Liz" M. Brown, Cinda L Jones, Garrison Klueck, Kamela Love and Frann Setzer also presented during the program.



Those attending learned about an attorney's role as a professional who can broker a peaceful settlement to a situation and avoid going to court. Helping a couple separate amicably is a driving goal behind collaborative practice associations. Training the future generations of attorneys is an important part of the Collaborative Practice San Diego's mission.



"When people can come to a peaceful divorce, especially a no-court divorce, it works out better for all involved. Collaborative divorce avoids hard feelings and provides a fair settlement for all involved. We find it is also easier on children," said Leslie Ryland, President of Collaborative Practice San Diego. "Woody's class shows beginning lawyers every case they handle does not have to be filled with tension and controversy. Given the right help, most people can work things out peacefully. This class shows how it can be done."



The course was well received by all attending. And by the people helping present it.



"I had the pleasure of helping out these last two weeks with Woody's course, Lawyer as Peacemaker, at UCLA School of Law. The students were brilliant, engaged, and truly appreciative of the chance to delve into topics rarely covered in law school: peacemaking approaches to lawyering, unbundled legal services to increase access, lawyer as preventive legal health provider, and many more. They even got to watch a collaborative team in action thanks to Liz Brown, Cinda Jones, Garrison Klueck, Kamela Love and Frann Setzer, who did a marvelous job demonstrating a professional team meeting, client meetings, and an all-team meeting in addition to sharing insights about their roles and practices," said Alison Beck. "It was great to see the students get excited about possibilities they hadn't considered before!"



Professor Mosten is a member of the San Diego Bar Association Alternative Dispute Resolution and Family Law Sections, SCMA- San Diego Chapter and Collaborative Family Law Group of San Diego and the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals. For more information about the professor, visit Mosten and Guthrie.



Collaborative Practice San Diego members specialize in settling family law matters through non-court venues. The collaborative is made of lawyers, financial advisers, and mental health experts that may have a role to play in family law matters.



The goal of the collaborative practice is to help families reach fair settlements especially in things like collaborative divorce. For more information, visit Collaborative Practice San Diego.



Collaborative Practice San Diego is an association of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisors working together to learn, practice, and promote Collaborative processes for problem solving and the peaceful resolution of family law issues, with an eye toward preserving the emotional, as well as the financial, assets of the family. Its goal is to transform the resolution of family law issues through respectful, Collaborative processes protecting the integrity and health of family relationships and eliminate the need of families to resort to court litigation.



