San Diego Dentist Suggests Safe Alternatives to Silver Fillings

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Amalgam (silver) fillings have been used in dentistry for a couple of centuries now - but although Dr. Vinograd has been speaking about the dangers of the mercury filled amalgams for over 30 years, they have only recently been acknowledged as such by the public. Amalgam fillings are over 50% mercury, a substance ranked 3rd most harmful to humans by the Department of Health and Human Services .



Although there is some debate about the amount of mercury that can leak from amalgam fillings, there is a secondary risk. Over time, fillings start to swell and can cause cracks in the teeth – at which point there is no doubt about significant leakage of mercury into the body.



Information that has previously only been available in video broadcasts of his lectures, has now been documented for the public in his article: ‘Amalgam Fillings’ – which includes which are the safest, most effective alternatives in each particular situation. As a Holistic Dentist, and specialist in amalgam replacement, Dr. Vinograd’s recommendations vary significantly based on the oral and systemic health of the patient.



Although Holistic Dentistry has become popular, and therefore a common marketing tool, if amalgams are not replaced by an expert, the mercury leaked into the body from the removal can actually be more harmful than what was being leaked from the silver filling originally. Preventing leakage relies on the proper use of irrigation and a rubber dam, which surrounds the tooth to catch the debree. Once the amalgam has been removed, it can be replaced with a safe, more aesthetically pleasing (tooth colored) composite filling.



Although even Dr. Vinograd agrees that amalgam fillings are a great method of stopping the decay process in the teeth, with the alternatives available to us in this day and age, there is no good reason to be using them at all. For more on the subject, visit http://drvinograd.com/holistic-dentist/amalgam-fillings/ for Dr. Vinograd’s free podcast.



Contact Information

619-382-3171

Ari Vinograd

staff@drvinograd.com

10450 Friars Rd Suite G

San Diego, CA 92120

https://plus.google.com/110263576797183141565