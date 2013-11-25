San Diego Electronic Cigarette Shop, United Vapes, Grand Opening Includes Exotic Car Show

Santee, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- San Diego’s first vape bar and electronic cigarette lounge, United Vapes, has schedule a grand opening party on Monday, November 25th, 2013 from 6-9pm at their new store front location in Santee.



United Vapes’ grand opening celebration will start with complimentary food and drinks served to all guests from 6-7pm just outside the new retail shop. Attendees can expect to be dazzled by a custom and exotic car show featuring automobiles from the 1960’s, 70’s, and 80’s as well to enjoy music, a community gathering of locals, and an introduction to the health benefits of vaping in place of smoking traditional cigarettes.



CEO and founder, Kelcy Edmondson, will be attending the event and is excited to bring awareness and knowledge to the community regarding the benefits of using an electronic cigarettes over a traditional cigarette. Regarding his vision and goal for United Vapes, Edmondson had this to say, “Our ultimate goal is to educate traditional cigarette smokers on the health benefits of using an e cig. I, myself, used to be a smoker until I began vaping. Using increasingly lower nicotine levels with my electronic cigarette, I was able to quit over the course of several months.”



The United Vapes grand opening party is open to the public however attendees must be 18 or older to step foot inside the retail shop. United Vapes offers premium mods, atomizers, starters kits, tanks, batteries, and more.



About United Vapes

United Vapes is a San Diego electronic cigarette retail shop providing high quality vaping products and solutions to the community. Their retail shop features a vape bar and lounge for customers to enjoy and sample different e cigs and e liquids. United Vapes is expected to have an ecommerce shop in the near future for customers to conveniently order online. For more information visit their website at: www.sandiegoelectroniccigarettes.com.



Contact: Kelcy Edmondson

kelcy@globalvapeswholesale.com

United Vapes

9157 MISSION GORGE RD. Santee, CA, 92071

Phone: (619) 334 2632