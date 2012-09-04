San Diego Hard Money Lender Windvest Corporation Sees Big Return on Low Risk Hard Money Loans

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- One of California’s premier and well-known hard money lenders, Windvest Corp has a unique line of products that are designed for the person who needs a fast loan or who doesn’t qualify with other, conventional lenders because of strict limitations or funding timelines. Specializing in rehab loans, Windvest Corp. has seen a resurgence of success due to the many different types of loans and investments they offer.



The application process that this San Diego hard money lender offers is a very simple one and usually has a 24-hour approval time and 7-day closings. They are a relationship-based lender, meaning they use their own capital to fund the deals and go out of their way to offer fast service with a caring, professional touch. Windvest Corp. also offers proof funds letters for qualified applicants.



The types of San Diego hard money loan products they offer are: “fix and flip” rehab loans, residential, commercial, owner occupied, rentals, second homes, construction, probate, multi-unit, and foreign nationals. The average closing times for these are between 10 and 30 days. Because of the wide variety and types of products Windvest Corp. offers is the reason behind their success and popularity in an economy that is still on a downward track. Check out http://www.windvestcorp.com for more details or FAQs on the different loans they offer. Also, please visit the Windvest Corporation on Google+



About Windvest Corporation

Windvest Corporation is one of San Diego's leading Real Estate Lenders. Specializing in Rehab and Hard Money Loans we look to forward to expanding into more of Southern California in the near future.