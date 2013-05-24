San Diego Holistic Practitioner Offers Skin Rejuvenating Facials

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Spiritus Healing Arts of San Diego, CA now features the Burnham Systems Facial Rejuvenation® Process. Less costly and without any surgical procedures, the Burnham Systems process, a type of holistic facial treatment, refreshes the face resolving the appearance of aging. The effects of aging are reduced at the cellular level. Aging in the face has come about by an accumulation of life experiences, both positive and negative. As the Burnham Systems process introductory video on YouTube begins, "Your issues are in your tissues."



Holistic Health Practitioner, and owner of Spiritus Healing Arts in San Diego, Scott Truel describes this aging principle, "The skin and especially the face, record the trials and triumphs of our lives and carries its own memory of our feelings in its cells. The feelings take the form of emotional crystallizations, otherwise known as “cellular memory” that conspire with gravity and environmental factors to make us look older than we feel."



Some clients of Scott Truel's refer to the Burnham Systems Facial Rejuvenation® Process as a "psychic facial." It addresses these crystallizations and assists in softening and erasing the energy bound in skin cells of the face. After this energy gets released through the facial treatment, the body's own natural healing begins to occur.



Scott Truel performs these highly specialized energy healing facials for skin rejuvenation. The facial treatment goes all the way down to the energetic level treating the physical body and the astral body. Over time, the process releases the ravages of life, giving the face a refreshed youthful glow that comes from the inner spirit.



The facial treatment produces the following results:



1. Facial, neck and shoulder muscles gain tone and flexibility as contractions, induced by stress, are released.



2. Skin cells are fed and Spiritus Healing Arts with a fresh, lively flow of oxygen, blood, and lymph.



3. Emotional crystallizations held in your musculature dissolve, freeing the trapped energy for more constructive purposes, allowing you to release the past and move into the future while being present in the moment.



4. Nerve pathways open throughout your head and body enhancing a free flow of vitality everywhere.



Scott Truel is a licensed Holistic Health Practitioner with numerous certifications in various massage and healing therapies. His full CV can be viewed on his website, http://spiritushealingarts.com



Spiritus Healing Arts offers holistic treatments including their Burnham Systems Facial Rejuvenation® Process facial in San Diego, CA



