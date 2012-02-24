San Diego IT Support Firm Attends Industry Leading Event in Orange County

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- Just a quick drive up I-5 to Orange County to get real-world advice on how to build a better IT firm seems like a worthwhile investment for one of San Diego’s top IT consulting firms.



Windward Technology is attending SPC International/MSPU Boot Camp this week in Orange County. Members of Windward’s team are learning from industry experts the best practices to deliver IT services, proven processes designed to meet the needs of San Diego businesses and the latest technologies such as cloud computing, business continuity services and security technologies.



“It is a dog-eat-dog world out there,” said Clint Pichon, President and CEO of Windward Technology. “San Diego businesses ultimately win in the end. We are100% focused on sharpening our own saw, so we can deliver the best IT services to our clients.”



Each month, hundreds of top IT consulting firms gather to learn from the team of trusted professionals at SPC/MSPU. To learn more about SPC International/MSPU visit http://www.mspu.us.



