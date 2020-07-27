San Diego Medical Waste Disposal Helping Healthcare Facilities with Effective Bio-Waste Management Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- San Diego Medical Waste Disposal offers complete bio-waste management services for various clinics and institutes that comprise the health care industry. Effectively and efficiently disposing the medical waste prevents infections and diseases from spreading. This process also keeps the environment clean and safe for the common people. The highly trained personnel here at San Diego Medical Waste Disposal ensure that the bio-waste is managed effectively right from picking it up from the facility to disposing it off in the manner that it should be. The treatment is carried on via incineration and non-incineration systems. While the incineration system typically disposes pathological waste and pharmaceutical waste excluding plastics; the non-incineration systems include thermal, irradiative, chemical and biological method of disposing waste.



There are eight categories for medical waste: infectious waste, sharps, pathological, radioactive, chemical, pharmaceuticals, pressurized containers and general waste. The team here follow various stages of medical waste disposal – stage 1 begins with collecting and segregating; stage 2 with storing and transportation of waste; stage 3 involves treatment of waste via incineration and non-incinerations systems; and final stage is for the final disposal which includes the autoclave treatment. An immense amount of effort is carried out to ensure that the disposal of medical waste is carried out the way it should be. And that is why the San Diego Medical Waste Disposal are the leaders in the industry.



About Bio Medical Waste Solutions, LLC

Bio Medical Waste Solutions is a full service medical waste management company offering 24/7 medical waste pick-up services, sharps mail-back service and online sale of sharp containers and OSHA compliance training programs. They currently serve San Diego and other surrounding cities.



