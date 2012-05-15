San Diego MSP Offers Virtual Office Service to Southern California Businesses

Carlsbad, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Working effectively and efficiently from home in the Southern California area can be tough when there are vendors that don’t like to send packages to PO Boxes, and some professionals dislike the idea of meeting with clients in local coffee houses or restaurants. Thanks to Syndeo Communications’ virtual officepackages, even though they work from home, Southern California small-business owners can present professional images that let people know they mean business.



With Syndeo’s virtual office, Southern California work-from-home professionals and small-business owners no longer have to trouble friends or family members to accept packages from vendors that won’t deliver to PO Boxes. Syndeo provides them with a physical address where they can safely receive packages for a fee that’s comparable to what they would have to pay at The UPS Store or PostalAnnex. But The UPS Store and PostalAnnex don’t also provide secure, professional email addresses and voicemail and fax numbers. Syndeo does. Syndeo will also provide a business telephone number that either directs callers to a voicemail message or clients can have a Syndeo representative act as an operator who answers and forwards calls as needed.



If a business owner needs to meet with one or more colleagues, clients or prospects but wants to do it in a professional setting, Syndeo also provides conference rooms that can be reserved for just such occasions.



“What’s really great about offering virtual office services to Southern California businesses is that as you grow, we grow with you,” said Syndeo Communications president Andrew Hartman. “You don’t have to go someplace else just because you have more customers. As long as you need us, we’re here to help.”



Syndeo’s services are tiered, so the higher the tier, the greater the number of services each client receives. And they’re not reserved for small businesses or work from home professionals. Large corporations can also use Syndeo’s virtual office services instead of establishing formal office locations.



To learn more about how Syndeo Communications’ virtual office can help you give your business a professional edge, call (760) 650-3300 or email info@syndeocomm.com.



Learn more about Syndeo’s San Diego virtual office offering.



About Syndeo Communications

Syndeo Communications delivers proactive maintenance services through our flat-rate IT Support Service. Designed to reduce your costs, increase your profits and mitigate your business risks, we partner with you as your Virtual CIO and IT Department, allowing you to focus on running your business, not your technology.