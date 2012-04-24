San Diego Owners and Renters Turn to CA Realty Group for High-End Sales, Leasing and Rental Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- More and more San Diego area renters and property owners are experiencing great success in working with CA Realty Group. CA Realty Group provides high-end sales, leasing and rental services to owners, buyers and renters in areas like La Jolla, Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Solana Beach, Cardiff, Encinitas and others up and down the San Diego Coast. A searchable online database has a constantly updated selection of thousands of properties with detailed information and photos that can be browsed via an interactive area map at no cost.



Finding, vetting and handling the most desirable opportunities in San Diego can be a daunting task for potential homeowners and renters. From La Jolla Homes for sale and La Jolla rentals to Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Solana Beach, Cardiff, Encinitas and every desirable property and location in between, CA Realty Group has their finger on the property pulse for owners, buyers and renters. “The San Diego mid to high-end rental market brings significant financial stakes that warrant professional representation,” said CA Realty Group President Paul Chunyk. “Our team provides the market experience and focuses exclusively on professional and convenient service to all sides of a transaction.”



The team at CA Realty Group offers superior market knowledge and professional tenant representation on behalf of their clients at no cost. Their Agents assist renters through tailored property searches, current listings status checks, providing any required forms and access to discounted credit reports as well as showing the properties to the prospective tenant. “All we ask is the opportunity to represent clients on the lease of any property we present or that can otherwise be found through our website/MLS,” said Chunyk.



When working with property owners, CA Realty Group keeps them in charge of the process while providing the services necessary to save them time, money and headaches. They bring qualified applicants, handle advertising, and get the unit occupied quickly. Further due diligence comes through filtering the hundreds of potential tenants to get the property rented quickly to the best available tenant.



Renters can use the website to browse neighborhoods and San Diego buildings. An advanced search menu allows viewing of high quality and luxury rentals as well as sale listings via an interactive map of the coverage area that can bring up a photo and all pertinent information on thousands of properties. To utilize the free service, visitors fill out a short registration form to start an account, log in to the system for searches and gain assistance from Realtors. For more information, please visit http://www.carealtygroup.com/sd



About CA Realty Group

CA Realty Group provides high-end sales, leasing and rental services to owners, buyers and renters in areas like La Jolla, Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Solana Beach, Cardiff, Encinitas and other areas up and down the San Diego Coast. Their experienced team handles all aspects of the process for both buyers and sellers to renters and landlords. CA Realty Group's website has a constantly updated database and a vast selection of properties with detailed information that can be browsed at no cost. With their searches being updated constantly, you can continually visit www.carealtygroup.com/sd to get an updated list of new properties that may fit your criteria.