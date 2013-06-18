San Diego Party Rentals - Brilliant Event Lighting Offers Premier Event Lighting & Wedding Lighting

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- The lighting of any event is an integral part of its décor. The right lighting will create an environment that will set the mood of the event, weather it is colorful and energetic or toned down and elegant, the right effect can make the event even more memorable. There are many San Diego party rental companies to choose from, but you need the very best to represent you for your special event. Brilliant Event Lighting is a premier event lighting specialist in San Diego, providing exemplary lighting services since 1983. They have adopted a creative approach to event lighting that allows them to combine their extensive knowledge of effective event lighting techniques with their first-class lighting equipment to bring out the very best in any venue. They have the capability to work together with their client to dramatically enhance any event’s decor and showcase the attendees in the most flattering fashion.



Brilliant Event Lighting’s mission is to combine a world-class lighting experience with affordable professionalism, providing the best value for customers in the San Diego area. Offering professional event lighting rentals, design and consultation, as well as complete assembly, management and disassembly services.



The company deals in various kinds of lighting services that are suitable many different requirements, appearances and themes of events. Each type of service provides a different effect and sets a different mood, the list of services includes:



- Up Lighting,

- Pin Spot Lighting

- Monogram Logo Projection

- Gobo Patterns

- Intelligent Lighting | DMX.

- Japanese Paper Lanterns

- Market Lighting | String Lighting

- Color Washing



About Brilliant Event Lighting

Brilliant Event Lighting family owned and operated by Brent Poe and Scott McBride. Brent Poe has over 30 years of experience in the commercial and film lighting industry, his movie credits includes Zoolander, Ghostbuster 2, Pirates of The Caribbean and Starsky & Hutch which show the level of work Mr. Poe is capable is now directing his commercial and film lighting knowledge toward weddings, parties and other special events, to give them the lighting quality they deserve. Brent Poe’s business partner, nephew and apprentice Scott McBride, has over 5 years of experience working at high-end venues such as Del Mar Racetrack and Harrah’s Casino, he also brings his talents and experience in marketing and consulting to this business. Together, this family team is bringing stage light quality lighting to the event level.



Residents of San Diego can visit Brilliant Event Lighting website: http://www.brillianteventlighting.com/ for more information about the company and their services, people can also request a free online estimate through the website.



