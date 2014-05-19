San Diego Passport Photo - The Longest Serving Passport and Fingerprinting Services in Town

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- A Official Passport Photo is considered as one of the competent and elite expediters of passport and fingerprinting services in the county of San Diego. A Official Passport Photo has served their valued clients for years offering cost effective prices that will perfectly fit within the budget. One of the key goals of A Official Passport Photo is to offer their customers the highest quality of passport photos that they are searching for. They already know the demands and expectations their customers want from them. In order for them to attain their set business goals, they have expert personnel that will entertain and assist their clients with their passport photos needs.



Some of the full service passport photos that they are offering to their respected customers includes trimmed photos with specifications, translations of birth certificate, services for identification card, fingerprinting with background check and security clearance, visa service and consular travel, passport renewal, photos for US Citizenship, immigration passport photos, hand-carrys and walk-in courier and five minute passport photos. A Official Passport Photo will guarantee their valued customers that they will obtain the customers satisfaction that they dreamed of. In just five minutes, their customer’s passport photos are absolutely ready to use.



Apart from this, A Official Passport Photo will also assist their customers with official photos for naturalization, travel documents, affidavit support, employment authorization, citizenship certification, work permit, travel visa, Brazilian visa, identification cards, medical license, merchant marine, soccer certificate, scuba certification, business license, taxi ID and VFS visa.



A Official Passport Photo ask that their valued customers check out their website to learn more about their passport and fingerprinting services and see their monthly specials.



A Official Passport Photo's website is easy to navigate and find what you need. They offer a wide variety of official passport photos that their customers usually need for their visa application. A Official Passport Photo is located at the historic 2353 Midway Drive San Diego, CA 92110.



To learn more, please check out aofficialpassport.com. For inquiries, please contact them at (619) 223-1661 or send an email info@aofficialpassport.com.



Contact:

Company: A Official Passport Photo - Joe Harris

Address: 2353 Midway Drive San Diego, CA 92110

Telephone Number: (619) 223-1661

Email: aofficialpassport.com