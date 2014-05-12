San Diego Portable Toilets Introduces Splendor and Style to the Sanitary Rental Scene

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- San Diego portable toilets rental redesigned the sanitation service industry by offering a solution for outdoor events. The portable rental firm has been constantly innovating their services and they never fail to amaze the customers with their outstanding service. In addition, they provide a wide array of portable toilets to choose from, for any type of events. With a large selection of sanitation available, it can be used for any events taking from formal affairs to informal gatherings, celebrations, festivals etc.



For upscale events, there are luxury portable toilets that have impressive designs and features. With marble floorings, granite counterparts, individual stalls and flushable sanitation, this luxury toilets offer the ultimate plush experience for special events.



For formal events, weddings and official functions, the San Diego portable toilets rental provides units that are self-contained with every amenity that a user will possibly want. Their exteriors of these particular trailers give a clean appeal as they are designed with cleanliness in mind. Its bright finish leaves no space for dirt to hide and its stylish outdoor lightings make it ideal for day or night. These trailer restrooms have a perfectly designed space that gives the look and feel of an upscale hotel restroom. It has features such as marble floors, outstanding artwork and wainscoting, and granite counterparts. It also has large vanity mirrors and artwork along with optional hand towels, sanitizers and floral arrangements, which complete the restroom trailer with a class.



The lavish experience does not stop with this high-end restroom trailer. There are much more the company offers. It provides the customers with exceptional service with timely delivery by their professionals and the special use of disinfectants.



These luxury restroom trailers are completely self-contained that requires only electricity source from outside to operate it. They provide these sanitary units in an immaculate condition that is ready to be enjoyed by the attendees throughout the event. In addition, to top it all, they provide their customers with first class service. To acquire further information about San Diego Portable Toilets please pay a visit to http://www.portabletoiletssandiegoca.com



About San Diego Portable Toilets

San Diego Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering San Diego. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

San Diego, CA

Email: info@portabletoiletssandiegoca.com

http://www.portabletoiletssandiegoca.com