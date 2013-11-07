San Diego Real Estate Group Adopts Innovative IDX Broker Software to Create Dynamic Online Property Search

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- San Diego, California property listings are now easier than ever to search for, with the addition of an IDX solution to the professional website of Realtor Randy Ora. Thanks to IDX, Inc., IDX Broker software now supports the innovative search page Ora hosts online. With so many San Diego properties available through the California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the IDX solution Ora hosts dramatically simplifies and narrows the online home search experience for area home seekers.



Potential buyers can create their own search parameters by using the advanced search feature on Ora’s IDX-enabled website. Here, they can also utilize the four other dynamic searches, including the basic, map, address and listing ID tools. These features allow home seekers to search for properties on their terms. Never again will a potential buyer or their needs, desires, or budgets get lost in translation between an online search engine and a real estate professional. Ora and his website support home seekers 100 percent as they begin their personalized online property search.



Connecting with his clients has never been easier for Ora, with his IDX-enabled features. Through an administrative login portal, Ora can access his clients, their saved search information and even their contact data, to better serve them as a Realtor. IDX Broker gives Ora the tools he needs to effectively and efficiently manage his website and the CRMLS listings he displays.



About Randy Ora

“Randy Ora heads one of the premiere real estate groups at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Laguna Niguel, Orange County, California. Randy has been a featured, professional licensed real estate agent since 1997. For the past 15 consecutive years, The Ora Group has been recognized as one of the leading and top producing real estate teams in all of Orange County.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.