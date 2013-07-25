Pacific Kitchen Advocates Resurfacing over Replacing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Many people opt to replace their kitchen cabinets and countertops when they get older and slightly worn, but Pacific Kitchens advocates resurfacing for a variety of reasons. Not only are the costs lower and the time until completion much shorter, but customers still get the same great new kitchen look without the mess or fuss.



After doing a comparison study of the two processes, Pacific Kitchens found that resurfacing cost customers less than half of the price of replacing their kitchen, took under a week to complete instead of 6–12 weeks for a new kitchen, still allowed customers to choose between hundreds of styles and colors and saved a lot of material from ending up in landfills long before it was worn out. They advocate the resurfacing process for its convenience, environmental consciousness and speed.



About Pacific Kitchens

Pacific Kitchens is the premiere kitchen San Diego remodel and resurface specialist in the lower southern California area, and has resurfaced and remodeled more kitchens than any other company in San Diego County. They were founded in 1984, and have received awards in the area, including the Angie's List Super Service Award, a Better Business Bureau rating of A+, and San Diego's Best from the Union-Tribune in 2010 and 2011 since opening their doors. Today, they specialize in kitchen remodeling in San Diego and cabinet resurfacing in San Diego, and emphasize education about resurfacing since the process is faster, cheaper and saves waste from entering land fills years before it should.