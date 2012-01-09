San Diego SEO Company ‘City Center Mall’ Gets Businesses Ranked, Placed on Virtual Map Listings

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- As most companies know, the Internet is the number one way people search for businesses, products and services they have not previously used.



In fact, according to a study by the Pew Internet and American Life Project, 78 percent of Americans who regularly use the Internet do research online before making a purchase.



Research like this proves how important it is for businesses to have a strong Internet presence and top-notch search engine optimization to attract and solidify customer relationships.



For local businesses, it is also imperative to appear in the online maps listings, called local organic ranking or Google Places pages, to draw in potential local customers looking for companies in their area. But getting placed on these pages requires a combination of knowledge and art.



Businesses throughout California can now turn to the San Diego SEO company City Center Mall to help gain access and get ranked on essential map listings. The company offers businesses without a physical location a centralized P.O. Box, address and virtual office, and effective SEO services to ensure they get ranked on search engine sites and are easily found as a top resource for customers interested in their products or services.



Although many businesses do not have a need for a physical location to operate, City Center Mall believes having a P.O. Box or mailing address is essential to obtaining a spot on online map listings. And furthermore, having an address situated in the middle of the City gives companies a tremendous advantage over other businesses located outside of the City center.



The San Diego SEO company offers companies an exclusive address guaranteed to boost rankings.



According to City Center Mall, “We are located literally smack dab in the center of San Diego. It’s actually why we chose our location! Our address is perfect for one-upping your competition and creating an automatic money-printing machine for your business – and quite frankly, we’d like to share it with you.”



The SEO San Diego company features three plans for small businesses. The first very cost-effective plan includes a P.O. Box at the company’s elite address, while the second plan offers businesses a virtual office with a physical address.



The third plan includes not only a virtual office and physical address, but entitles companies to superior SEO services at a much cheaper cost than most other SEO companies. The SEO San Diego team of professionals will create, design and implement a Google Places page and local search engine ranking. With this plan, City Center Mall guarantees to get companies listed in the top 20 of Google Places or they will refund the cost for the SEO automation.



There are only a limited number of P.O. boxes and virtual offices available, so companies interested should take advantage now.



For more information or to sign up for one of these attractive three plans, visit http://www.citycentermail.com/services/marketing/san-diego-seo/



About City Center Mall

At City Center Mail, the company’s mission statement is to dramatically improve the success of the entrepreneur by providing an unparalleled movement consisting of passion, awareness, education and mastery of the science and art of business. The company’s aim is to turn the impossible to possible, to achieve the unachievable, and to conquer the unconquerable.