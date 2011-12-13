San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- Bite San Diego, the food walking tour of America’s finest city, has a new treat and San Diego things to do: the Bite San Diego - La Jolla tour launched November 12, 2011. The food tasting and cultural walking tour features a guided tasting tour through one of San Diego’s finest neighborhoods for eats and treats.



Those looking for Fun San Diego things to do will really enjoy these tours which are scheduled every Saturday and Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m., Bite San Diego – La Jolla will take up to 15 guests on a 3-hour, 1.5 mile tour of six notable restaurants.



“We are so excited to add La Jolla to our ever-expanding Bite San Diego tour,” said Rebecca Bamberger, Founder of Bite San Diego. “La Jolla is quickly becoming one of California’s premiere destinations for fine dining, and we can’t wait to share these one-of-a-kind restaurants with locals and tourists alike.”



For Bite San Diego’s La Jolla tour, guests will be hosted by:



- Extreme Pizza – Extreme... not mainstream. Pizzas that push your palette and more



- Harvard Cooking School - The smartest ethnic and exotic cooking school in La Jolla



- Brick and Bell - The brickyard bakery and bistro with famous scones La Jollan’s swear by



- Bubba’s Smokehouse BBQ - The spot for serious sauce and all things BBQ, from pulled pork to corn bread



- We Olive – Devine dipping of the best olive oils and more from around the world



- Cups – The hippest cupcake lounge you’ve ever seen, complete with a DJ and a culinary school



Each restaurant will offer a generous taste of a signature dish and/or beverage, and guests will be treated to an overview of the establishment’s highlights and cuisine. Tickets are $45 per person and booked in advance and online through Bite San Diego’s website.



About Bite San Diego



If You Love Food....

If You're In America's Finest City....



Then you’ve come to the right place. Bite San Diego is San Diego’s premier food tasting and cultural walking tour company that offers you up-close and intimate tastes of San Diego’s finest and legendary restaurants, offering a great experience for those looking for San Diego things to do.



Bite San Diego offers big, bold, bite-filled tours, taking you inside the restaurants that have impacted and made San Diego’s culinary scene what it is and where it’s going. Experienced tour guides introduce you to the tastes making San Diego’s food scene one of the hottest in the country. Guests are lead on an exploration of the history, roots, and reasons San Diego is becoming a food fantasy mecca for locals and visitors the world over. Tours are held in Downtown San Diego, Coronado and Old Town San Diego.