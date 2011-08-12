San Diego, Air Conditioning Company Offers New Product That Improves Indoor Air Quality

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2011 -- The owner of Carini Heating and Air Conditioning, San Diego based company, announced the first model of a new indoor air quality product line for his clients, a Honeywell ultraviolet air purification system.



This is to address the growing demand from many homeowners for indoor air quality improvement products, according to Gabriel Carini, a heating, air conditioning and ventilation professional.



Purifiers work by removing contaminants from the air, which may benefit allergy sufferers and asthmatics and reduce or eliminate second-hand tobacco smoke. The device is affixed to the home's air handler unit or San Diego HVAC system.



Carini, an air conditioning repair expert, says there are five benefits to getting the Honeywell UV air purification device.



- Effective-the purifier eliminates up to 99 percent of mold spores in the system and up to 87 percent of certain airborne bacteria passing by the system

- Efficient-the device helps maintain the system's efficiency and airflow, reducing the number of times the system coils need to cleaned

- Durable-the product utilizes technology that optimizes efficiency, extends the life of the lamp and alerts the homeowner to when the lamp needs to be replaced

- Easy-replacing a bulb is quick and easy

- Safe-the unit's design is sealed and contains multiple devices to prevent accidental contact with UV rays



"These products come with a five year warranty, another bonus for homeowners," says Carini, whose company services and installs all brands of San Diego air conditioning and heating systems. They specialize in older and vintage homes, including North Park, South Park, Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Kensington and Normal Heights.



Learn More

Please call the office at (619) 843-0997 or visit the website at http://www.cariniair.com for more information about Carini Air Conditioning and Heating, air conditioning systems' repair and installation.



About Carini Heating and Air Conditioning

Carini Heating and Air Conditioning provides complete heating, air conditioning and ventilation services throughout San Diego County. The technicians are dedicated to providing the latest technology, installation and service practices in an environmentally-friendly way.



Carini Heating and Air Conditioning is a fully licensed (#887621), bonded and insured company and gladly provides references of their work upon request.



