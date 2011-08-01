In Your Face Blog Helps San Diego Real Estate Powerhouse Bob Schwartz Attract 100,000 Monthly Visitors to His Highly Informative Website

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2011 -- Boasting over 400 pages and 107,000 visitors in one month, brokerforyou.com is announcing its website that offers some of the most comprehensive real estate listings and information in the San Diego area.



For most aspiring home owners the pursuit of quality information concerning their upcoming purchase can be a daunting task. A simple San Diego real estate search in Google brings up a battle field of real estate websites fighting for elbow room in an otherwise saturated market; all pouring money and time into being “the number one spot,” but never really expending the effort to give their readership a source of real value.



Answering the need for a comprehensive website that covers all facets of San Diego real estate sales and purchases, Bob Schwartz created “Brokerforyou.com;” a platform that gives homeowners, agents and those searching to invest a one stop resource for all their San Diego Real Estate needs.



The website has a constantly updated pool of listings, advice from Bob’s 30 years of experience, as well as articles, case studies, and niche specific information that is difficult to come by in today’s competitive market.



All successful websites have effective blogs, and in that, Brokerforyou.com excels. Its blog attracts tens of thousands of interested San Diegans every month and is responsible for 30% of Brokerforyou.com’s unique visitors.



The blog is famous for its no BS approach to journalism that pulls no punches with the reality of the current housing market. Bob Schwartz, who writes the blog (among his many other duties), has made some impressive predictions in the past concerning San Diego real estate. For example, in a blog post in the Summer of 2005, with the vast majority of real estate agents and brokers still predicting an infinite rise in San Diego real estate prices, Bob wrote a post entitled: “A trend about to go national” where he correctly called the top of the San Diego real estate market and the subsequent decline that continues to this day.



He also predicted that the government’s $8,000 incentive for new homeowners would create a double dip in the San Diego real estate market, an outcome that has already manifested throughout the entire country.



In addition to those accomplishments, he has been quoted in the San Diego Union, the Times of London and the Los Angeles Times. Bob himself put it perfectly when he said: “A word of caution here, if you’d rather believe the fantasy and avoid the hard facts about the San Diego real estate market, you should avoid reading my blog.”



To learn more about San Diego real estate agent Bob Schwartz and his successful website, blog, and real estate business, please visit: http://www.brokerforyou.com