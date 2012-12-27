San Diego's Best Divorce Lawyer Is Ready to Help in the New Year

Encinitas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- The holidays are just about over, bringing about a new year fresh with new experiences and adventures. For some, that could mean a new job, a new city, or even a new addition to the family. For others, the new year paints a different backdrop: a divorce.



Starting the new year with divorce can seem intimidating; the transition from married to single life can be challenging. However, it’s better to start the year fresh, ready to take on a new chapter in life than continue down a broken path.



For those seriously contemplating divorce, it’s a good idea to start planning ahead. Start by collecting financial documents and checking credit scores. Open separate banking and credit card accounts, and begin thinking about how to file your tax returns. Lastly, do research on divorce professionals; it’s important to find an attorney who understands the legalities behind the case.



The new year will bring about many challenges for those beginning a divorce. But it will also offer opportunities unavailable while married, which could enrich and lead to new and fun experiences. Allowing your divorce to correlate with your new years resolution could additionally help get those through the difficult time.



